Australia second-quarter business investment contracts by most in four years
Australian business investment fell by the most in four years last quarter as coronavirus lockdowns forced firms to delay purchases of equipment, but future spending plans remained surprisingly intact in a hopeful sign of recovery, Trend reports citing Reuters.
During the June quarter, investment declined 5.9% to A$26.1 billion ($18.9 billion) on top of a downwardly revised 2.1% fall in the March quarter, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Thursday.
However, the outcome was far better than market forecasts for an 8.4% slump.
Surprisingly, Australian firms seemed confident about the future, with the latest estimate for spending plans for 2020/21 at A$98.6 billion, 8.9% higher than the previous estimate.
