Pensions to be issued according to schedule in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Pensions will be issued according to a special schedule which is the first 14 days of every month, said Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark during the governmental sitting.

As he noted, the introduction of the schedule will reduce lines, mobility, and risks of the virus spread.

According to Gakharia, elderly people are in the high-risk group and the decision was made with the bank sector.

“All pensioners will know about their schedule. This will be ensured by the bank and they will face no discomfort, technical impediment, or any other problem,” he said.

