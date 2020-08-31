Georgia reveals volume of state property sales in 1H2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

More than 58 million lari (over $18.80 million) has been brought into the state budget by the sale of state property in the first six months of 2020 in Georgia, Trend reports citing National Agency for State Property.

The agency noted that according to data for the first half of 2020, the privatization plan has been fulfilled by 64.6 percent.

From January 1 through July 31, 2020, the volume received from the privatization of state property amounted to 87.56 million lari ($28.5 million), of which 58.24 million lari ($19 million) was transferred to the state budget. The rest of the funds were distributed to local budgets.

"Furthermore, 10.72 million lari ($3.4 million) will be to the state budget at the end of the third quarter in accordance with the rules established by law," said the agency.

