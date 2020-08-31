Azerbaijani oil prices (August 24-28)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.31

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $45.98 per barrel last week (from August 24 through August 28), which is 93 cents or 2 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $46.6 per barrel, while the minimum was $45.48.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $45.2 per barrel last week, up 77 cents (1.7 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $45.99 per barrel, while the minimum was $44.81.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $44.26 per barrel, which is $1.04 or 2.4 percent more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $44.79 per barrel, while the minimum was $43.63.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $45.41 per barrel, which is 96 cents or 2.2 percent more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $46.01 per barrel, while the minimum was $44.89.

Oil grade/date Aug. 24, 2020 Aug. 25, 2020 Aug. 26, 2020 Aug. 27, 2020 Aug. 28, 2020 Average price Azeri LT CIF $45.48 $46.6 $46.26 $45.71 $45.85 $45.98 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $44.89 $46.01 $45.69 $45.17 $45.31 $45.41 Urals (EX NOVO) $43.63 $44.79 $44.43 $44.1 $44.37 $44.26 Brent Dated $44.81 $45.99 $45.5 $44.82 $44.88 $45.2

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili