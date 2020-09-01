Baku Stock Exchange to conduct auction on placement of CBA's short-term notes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

An auction on placing short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) totaling 150 million manats ($88.2 million) will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on September 2, 2020, Trend reports citing the BSE.

Bonds with a nominal of 100 manats ($58.8) and a maturity of 28 days will be offered at the auction.

Registration of orders during the auction will be carried out from 11:00 (GMT+4) to 11:30.

Buyers of short-term notes of the CBA can only be local banks operating under license.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

Baku Stock Exchange cooperates with several leading international financial institutions. In light of the integration of the Azerbaijani economy to the global economy, effective management of capital markets following modern requirements, application of international standards, as well as the establishment of international relations with leading stock exchanges and financial institutions is of great importance for the Baku Stock Exchange.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept. 1)