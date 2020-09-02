Iranian currency rates for September 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased compared to September 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,005 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 2 Iranian rial on September 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,192 56,300 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,111 46,602 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,832 4,878 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,785 4,837 1 Danish krone DKK 6,718 6,765 1 Indian rupee INR 576 574 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,573 137,552 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,365 25,397 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,602 39,750 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,136 32,271 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,481 28,397 1 South African rand ZAR 2,524 2,494 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,700 5,715 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 570 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,525 3,523 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,879 31,101 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,856 30,953 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,572 49,568 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,260 2,264 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,773 35,656 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,739 30,726 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,149 6,157 100 Thai baths THB 134,496 135,493 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,122 10,120 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,409 35,481 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,005 50,344 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,043 10,012 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,655 13,668 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,838 2,877 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,902 15,854 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,412 86,667 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,078 4,072 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 276,219 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,906 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,350 rials, and the price of $1 is 206,494 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 233,000-236,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 275,000-278,000 rials.