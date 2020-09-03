Iranian currency rates for September 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have increased and 26 have decreased compared to September 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,652 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 3 Iranian rial on September 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,972 56,192 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,043 46,111 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,807 4,832 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,735 4,785 1 Danish krone DKK 6,673 6,718 1 Indian rupee INR 574 576 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,434 137,573 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,377 25,365 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,525 39,602 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,147 32,136 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,401 28,481 1 South African rand ZAR 2,498 2,524 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,684 5,700 1 Russian ruble RUB 557 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,495 3,525 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,750 30,879 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,828 30,856 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,542 49,572 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,271 2,260 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,704 35,773 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,748 30,739 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,150 6,149 100 Thai baths THB 134,103 134,496 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,140 10,122 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,388 35,409 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,652 50,005 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,007 10,043 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,673 13,655 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,841 2,838 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,647 15,902 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,590 86,412 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,076 4,078 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 272,330 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,160 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 261,864 rials, and the price of $1 is 208,088 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 230,000-233,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 272,000-275,000 rials.