Uzbekistan's Central Bank announces new currency rates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has established new rates of foreign currencies in relation to the Uzbek soum since September 3, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

According to the data published by Central Bank of Uzbekistan, new rates foreign currencies in relation to the Uzbek sum are as follows:

1 US dollar – 10,270.08 (+7.21) soums

1 Euro - 12,231.67 (+126.61) soums

1 Russian ruble - 139.59 (+2.28) soums

The dollar rate in Uzbekistan has been growing for the fifth week in a row.

During the first half of 2020, the money supply in the national currency of Uzbekistan grew by 14.2 percent to 71.6 trillion soums ($6.9 billion).

Deposits in foreign currency increased by 8.1 percent during the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to 30.8 trillion soums (more than $3 billion).

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan no longer sets prices for the sale and purchase of currency. Now they are formed on the market independently.