Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry unveils amount of 2021 budget allocations to fight COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.3

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

One of the main features characterizing the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021 is that the share of socially oriented expenditures in the total budget expenditures is 42 percent, the Ministry of Finance said.

The ministry made the remark in its statement on the preliminary indicators of the state and consolidated budgets for 2021, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, it’s envisioned to allocate funds in the amount of 600 million manat ($352.9 million) to finance the costs for continuing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

The state budget expenditures for 2021 were set at 25.847 billion manat ($15.2 billion), and the price of one barrel of oil was set at $35.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept.3)

