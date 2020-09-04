Gold, silver, platinum prices in Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.4

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on September 4 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold dipped by 1.054 manat or 62 cents (0.03 percent) and amounted to 3,292.4835 manat or $1,936.75 per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 1.0395 manat or 61 cents (2.24 percent) and amounted to 45.4604 manat ($26.74).

The price of platinum went down by 22.015 manat or $12.95 (1.42 percent) and amounted to 1,526.685 manat ($898.05).

The price of palladium climbed by 103.309 manat or $60.77 (2.7 percent) and amounted to 3,929.635 manat ($2,311.55).

In monthly terms, the price of gold dropped by 64.9995 manat or $38.23 (1.9 cents) per ounce, silver went up by 4.0015 manat or $2.35 (9.7 percent) per ounce, platinum declined by 46.41 manat or $27.3 (3 percent) per ounce and palladium slumped by 373.66 manat or $219.8 (10.5 percent).

On annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 670.48 manat or $394.4 (25.6 percent), silver grew by 12.4541 manat or $9.61 (37.7 percent), platinum fell by 110.653 manat or $65.09 (6.8 percent) and palladium surged by 1,301.503 manat or $765.59 (49.5 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Sept.2, 2020 3,292.4835 45.4604 1,526.685 3,929.635 Sept.1, 2020 3,293.5375 46.4999 1,548.7 3,826.326 Aug.2, 2020 3,357.483 41.4589 1,573.095 3,555.975 Sept.2, 2019 2,622.0035 33.0063 1,637.338 2,628.132 Change in a day in man. -1.054 -1.0395 -22.015 +103.309 % -0.03 -2.24 -1.42 +2.7 Change in a month in man. -64.9995 +4.0015 -46.41 +373.66 % -1.9 9.7 -3 +10.5 Change in a year in man. +670.48 +12.4541 -110.653 +1,301.503 % +25.6 +37.7 -6.8 +49.5

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept.4)

