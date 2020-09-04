Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold another deposit auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will hold a deposit auction for banks to attract 150 million manats ($88 million), Trend reports on Sept. 4 with reference to the CBA.

The auction will take place on September 7, 2020.

The interest rate on the attracted funds has been set at 6.26 - 6.74 percent.

The CBA attracted 100 million manats ($58 million) at the previous auction held on August 31.

The CBA started holding the deposit auctions in 2016.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 4)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni