Gold price in Azerbaijan shows decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.7

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The price of gold dipped in Azerbaijan on September 7 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 2.788 manats or $1.64 (0.08 percent) and amounted to 3,289.6955 manats or $1,935.11 per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 0.5553 manats or 33 cents (1.22 percent) and amounted to 46.0157 manats ($27.07).

The price of platinum went up by 12.665 manats or $7.45 (0.83 percent) and amounted to 1,539.35 manats ($905.5).

The price of palladium declined by 2.5075 manats or $1.47 (0.06 percent) and amounted to 3,927.1275 manats ($2.311.55).

In monthly terms, the price of gold slumped by 213.1715 manats or $125.39 (6.1 percent) per ounce, silver went down by 2.3456 manats or $1.38 (4.9 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 110.619 manats or $65.07 (6.7 percent) per ounce, while palladium increased by 175.389 manats or $103.17 (4.7 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 707.54 manats or $416.2 (27.4 percent), silver grew by 14.49 manats or $8.52 (46 percent), platinum dropped by 69.479 manats or $40.87 (4.3 percent) and palladium surged by 1,287.9285 manats or $757.6 (48.8 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Sept.7, 2020 3,289.6955 46.0157 1,539.35 3,927.1275 Sept.4, 2020 3,292.4835 45.4604 1,526.685 3,929.635 Aug.7, 2020 3,502.867 48.3613 1,649.969 3,751.7385 Sept.7, 2019 2,582.1555 31.5257 1,608.829 2,639.199 Change in a day in man. -2.788 +0.5553 +12.665 -2.5075 % -0.08 +1.22 +0.83 -0.06 Change in a month in man. -213.1715 -2.3456 -110.619 +175.389 % -6.1 -4.9 -6.7 4.7 Change in a year in man. +707.54 +14.49 -69.479 +1,287.9285 % +27.4 +46 -4.3 +48.8

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum, and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins, or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept.7)

