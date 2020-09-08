Baku Stock Exchange to hold next placement of CBA's short-term bonds

Finance 8 September 2020 11:17 (UTC+04:00)
Baku Stock Exchange to hold next placement of CBA's short-term bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Jafarov Zeyni - Trend:

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on placement of short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) totaling 200 million manat ($117.6 million) on September 9, 2020, Trend reports citing the BSE.

Registration of orders during the auction will be carried out from 11:00 (GMT+4) to 11:30.

Bonds with a face value of 100 manat ($58.8) and a circulation period of 28 days will be offered at the auction.

The maturity date is October 7, 2020.

Only local banks operating with a license can act as buyers of short-term notes of the CBA.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept. 8)

---

