Baku Stock Exchange to hold next placement of CBA's short-term bonds
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8
By Jafarov Zeyni - Trend:
Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on placement of short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) totaling 200 million manat ($117.6 million) on September 9, 2020, Trend reports citing the BSE.
Registration of orders during the auction will be carried out from 11:00 (GMT+4) to 11:30.
Bonds with a face value of 100 manat ($58.8) and a circulation period of 28 days will be offered at the auction.
The maturity date is October 7, 2020.
Only local banks operating with a license can act as buyers of short-term notes of the CBA.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept. 8)
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni
Latest
5G is not used in Kyrgyzstan, but discussions on their implementation were held: Communications Agency head
Azerbaijan’s Management Union of Medical Territorial Units names reason for relatively low number of infected people
Issue of resettlement of Armenians from Lebanon to occupied Azerbaijani territories raised at PACE meeting
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses volume of transactions carried out through government’s payment portal
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan contributes to strengthening of Islamic solidarity and makes great effort
President Ilham Aliyev: The destruction of our historical and religious monuments on the part of Armenia represents a crime against the entire Muslim world