Iranian currency rates for September 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies have increased and 28 have decreased compared to September 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,471 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 9 Iranian rial on September 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,441 55,215 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,755 45,764 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,757 4,782 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,590 4,691 1 Danish krone DKK 6,648 6,665 1 Indian rupee INR 570 572 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,279 137,268 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,267 25,327 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,650 39,517 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,730 32,039 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,815 28,088 1 South African rand ZAR 2,478 2,509 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,609 5,633 1 Russian ruble RUB 551 555 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,515 3,517 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,333 30,569 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,624 30,704 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,511 49,533 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,276 2,271 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,424 35,536 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,815 30,812 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,130 6,145 100 Thai baths THB 133,743 133,634 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,062 10,083 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,294 35,340 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,471 49,592 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,866 9,901 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,591 13,616 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,829 2,840 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,903 15,881 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,391 86,307 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,046 4,068 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 270,081 rials, and the price of $1 is 226,185 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,211 rials, and the price of $1 is 208,699 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 225,000-228,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 269,000-272,000 rials.