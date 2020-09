Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.12

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate August 31 1.7 September 7 1.7 September 1 1.7 September 8 1.7 September 2 1.7 September 9 1.7 September 3 1.7 September 10 1.7 September 4 1.7 September 11 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro dropped by 0.0003 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0087, accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency declined by 0.0128 manat (0.6 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate August 31 2.0232 September 7 2.0117 September 1 2.0382 September 8 2.008 September 2 2.024 September 9 2.0025 September 3 2.0074 September 10 2.0092 September 4 2.0148 September 11 2.012 Average weekly 2.0215 Average weekly 2.0087

The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0225, accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency declined by 0.0003 manat (1.3 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate August 31 0.0229 September 7 0.0227 September 1 0.023 September 8 0.0224 September 2 0.02301 September 9 0.0223 September 3 0.0225 September 10 0.0226 September 4 0.0226 September 11 0.0226 Average weekly 0.0228 Average weekly 0.0225

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0004 manat

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2279, accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dipped by 0.0027 manat (1.2 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate August 31 0.2318 September 7 0.2287 September 1 0.2318 September 8 0.2281 September 2 0.2309 September 9 0.2272 September 3 0.2301 September 10 0.2273 September 4 0.2286 September 11 0.2283 Average weekly 0.2306 Average weekly 0.2279

