Iranian currency rates for September 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased compared to September 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,773 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 14 Iranian rial on September 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,870 53,742 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,223 46,207 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,791 4,788 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,659 4,649 1 Danish krone DKK 6,690 6,688 1 Indian rupee INR 572 572 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,279 137,222 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,241 25,276 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,591 39,562 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,917 31,873 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,112 27,999 1 South African rand ZAR 2,514 2,511 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,614 5,619 1 Russian ruble RUB 561 561 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,520 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,587 30,591 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,742 30,703 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,534 49,538 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,272 2,277 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,574 35,561 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,761 30,760 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,150 6,146 100 Thai baths THB 134,368 134,303 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,119 10,110 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,487 35,349 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,773 49,740 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,819 9,837 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,475 13,551 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,813 2,801 1 Afghan afghani AFN 548 548 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,172 16,185 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,565 86,495 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,067 4,068 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 273,829 rials, and the price of $1 is 227,515 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,663 rials, and the price of $1 is 210,662 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 227,000-230,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 273,000-276,000 rials.