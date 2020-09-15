Iranian currency rates for September 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased compared to September 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,921 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 15 Iranian rial on September 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,983 53,870 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,303 46,223 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,799 4,791 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,659 4,659 1 Danish krone DKK 6,710 6,690 1 Indian rupee INR 573 572 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,301 137,279 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,251 25,241 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,739 39,591 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,925 31,917 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,191 28,112 1 South African rand ZAR 2,527 2,514 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,609 5,614 1 Russian ruble RUB 560 561 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,511 3,520 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,716 30,587 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,849 30,742 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,542 49,534 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,278 2,272 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,621 35,574 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,736 30,761 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,189 6,150 100 Thai baths THB 134,542 134,368 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,153 10,119 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,577 35,487 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,921 49,773 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,831 9,819 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,367 13,475 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,827 2,813 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 548 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,165 16,172 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,725 86,565 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,062 4,067 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,829 rials, and the price of $1 is 235,753 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 259,942 rials, and the price of $1 is 210,986 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 235,000-238,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 284,000-287,000 rials.