Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan edge down

Finance 16 September 2020 11:15 (UTC+04:00)
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan edge down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.16

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on September 16 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 10.744 manats or $6.32 (0.32 percent) and amounted to 3,331.4645 manats or $1,959.68 per ounce.

The price of silver went down by 0.2343 manats or 14 cents (0.57 percent) and amounted to 46.3701 manats ($27.28).

The price of platinum went up by 19.397 manats or $11.41 (1.18 percent) and amounted to 1,657.602 manats ($975.06).

The price of palladium grew by 106.7515 manats or $62.79 (2.71 percent) and amounted to 4.047,768 manats ($2,381.04).

In monthly terms, the price of gold rose by 10.0215 manats or $5.89 (0.3 percent) per ounce, silver went down by 0.0935 manats or 5.5 cents (0.2 percent) per ounce, platinum went up by 29.648 manats or $17.44 (1.8 percent) per ounce, while palladium increased by 376.584 manats or $221.52 (10.3 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 774.146 manats or $455.38 (30.3 percent), silver grew by 15.969 manats or $9.39 (52.5 percent), platinum rose by 36.822 manats or $21.66 (2.3 percent) and palladium surged by 1,304.3505 manats or $767.26 (47.5 percent).

Precious markets

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

Sept.16, 2020

3,331.4645

46.3701

1,657.602

4,047.768

Sept.15, 2020

3,342.2085

46.6344

1,638.205

3,941.0165

Aug.16, 2020

3,321.443

46.4636

1,627.954

3,671.184

Sept.16, 2019

2,557.3185

30.4011

1,620.78

2,743.4175

Change in a day

in man.

-10.744

-0.2643

+19.397

+106.7515

%

-0.32

-0.57

+1.18

+2.71

Change in a month

in man.

+10.0215

-0.0935

+29.648

+376.584

%

+0.3

-0.2

+1.8

+10.3

Change in a year

in man.

+774.146

+15.969

+36.822

+1,304.3505

%

+30.3

+52.5

+2.3

+47.5

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum, and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins, or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept.16)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Passenger transportation by road plummets in Kazakhstan
Passenger transportation by road plummets in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's cars manufacturing surges year-on-year
Kazakhstan's cars manufacturing surges year-on-year
Airfreight operations via Turkish airport in Izmir Province announced
Airfreight operations via Turkish airport in Izmir Province announced
Loading Bars
Latest
Bespoke garment manufacturer eyes to co-op with Uzbek textile industry Business 11:58
Georgia introduces new instrument to attract investments Business 11:49
Turkmenistan receives new oil inflow at its field Oil&Gas 11:43
Zara owner Inditex says store sales recovering as it returns to profit Europe 11:38
Georgia reports 196 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:33
IMF talks about COVID-19 pandemic's impact on Georgia’s economy Business 11:25
Iran discloses value of its exports via Yazd Province Business 11:16
Prices on Azerbaijani oil going up Finance 11:16
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan edge down Finance 11:15
Turkmenistan expands area for beans cultivation Business 11:09
Kazakhstan's postal service operator to buy natural gas via tender Tenders 10:57
Azerbaijan grows production of building gypsum Business 10:54
Kazakhstan's Aktau port to buy radio stations via tender Tenders 10:49
A new price scenario for TAP gas Oil&Gas 10:43
How will TAP ultimately change European gas landscape? Oil&Gas 10:35
Talks between Georgia and Swiss Stadler company reach final stage T Business 10:34
Iran's steel exports declines Business 10:33
Turkmen company increases export of polymer products to neighboring countries Business 10:31
Gasoline production rises in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:26
Revenues of Azerbaijani state budget up over eight months Finance 10:26
Passenger transportation by road plummets in Kazakhstan Business 10:26
Kazakhstan's cars manufacturing surges year-on-year Transport 10:20
Iran expands steel production Business 10:19
BP: Planned maintenance activity ongoing at Ceyhan Marine Terminal jetty Oil&Gas 10:09
Eurogas calls for binding EU target on gas demand Oil&Gas 10:03
Israeli big data analysis co Varada raises $12m Israel 10:01
Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 16 Finance 09:59
Turkmenistan, Russia’s Tatarstan outline plans for further expansion of cooperation Business 09:54
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 34 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:53
Oil gains as hurricane shuts U.S. output, stockpiles fall Oil&Gas 09:52
Iranian currency rates for September 16 Finance 09:45
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister holds meeting with Ambassador of France (PHOTO) Politics 09:44
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 16 Uzbekistan 09:40
Azerbaijan decreases import of Turkish-made leather goods Turkey 09:32
Turkey's steel export to China up Turkey 09:25
France lowers steel imports from Turkey amid pandemic Turkey 09:19
Global tourism industry lost $450 billion due to pandemic - UN World 08:42
Tengiz Tsertsvadze: An increase in number of coronavirus cases was expected, I think there is nothing alarming Georgia 08:23
Iran ready for helping to Afghanistan Peace Process Iran 08:17
Turkish drone magnate Baykar successfully tests flying car Turkey 08:15
Kazakhstan reports new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:07
EBRD: Better use of Azerbaijan’s renewables potential can help export more natural resources Oil&Gas 07:59
Air New Zealand plans to cut up to 385 more cabin crew jobs World 07:29
Brazil once again exceeds 1,000 daily deaths from COVID-19 Other News 06:30
Ten more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 05:08
Israel's total COVID-19 cases rise to 164,402 Israel 03:53
Israel signs normalization agreements with UAE, Bahrain Israel 02:34
Lebanon's total COVID-19 cases exceed 25,000 Arab World 01:38
Trump says he's heard Oracle is 'very close' to a TikTok deal US 00:44
Azerbaijani citizens continue purchasing real-estate in Turkey Turkey 15 September 23:58
Istanbul not facing water shortage, government agency assures Turkey 15 September 23:57
Earthquake jolts Georgia Georgia 15 September 23:51
Kyrgyz Gov't allocates KGS 640 mln for possible second wave of coronavirus Kyrgyzstan 15 September 23:40
Iran ranks 1st in world for producing trout Iran 15 September 23:39
Long-term health effects of COVID-19 remain unknown, says WHO chief World 15 September 22:46
France's new COVID-19 cases rise by more than 7,000 Europe 15 September 21:51
Satellite of China's video platform Bilibili sent into space Other News 15 September 21:18
Working groups of Kyrgyz, Uzbek governmental delegations meet Kyrgyzstan 15 September 21:12
Azerbaijan ranks first in export of petroleum bitumen to Georgia Oil&Gas 15 September 21:06
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran announced Business 15 September 21:05
UN, Kazakhstan to jointly make substantial contribution to environmental resilience Business 15 September 21:05
Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Investment Holding holds another meeting (PHOTO) Politics 15 September 20:57
Airfreight operations via Turkish airport in Izmir Province announced Transport 15 September 20:54
Azerbaijani, Turkish Air Forces make joint flights over Nakhchivan city (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15 September 20:43
Grape production increases in Azerbaijan Economy 15 September 19:54
Azerbaijan launches project on non-cash payment in public transport ICT 15 September 19:47
Draft state and consolidated budget for 2021 submitted to Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Economy 15 September 19:12
Deputy PM: Silence of Mediators’ limits Azerbaijan’s choice in ensuring its territorial integrity Politics 15 September 18:58
Central Bank of Iran to finance import of pesticides and fertilizer Business 15 September 18:33
Iran, Brazil to sign 3 agricultural cooperation documents Business 15 September 18:32
Iran`s Industry Ministry repays debts to farmers Business 15 September 18:23
Azerbaijan's Az-Granata to enter new foreign market Business 15 September 18:18
Georgia reveals volume of processed grapes as of Sept.15 Business 15 September 18:15
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 16 Oil&Gas 15 September 18:12
Azerbaijan Tourism Association opens representative offices in many countries Tourism 15 September 18:10
EXPRO to restart of Shah Deniz operations soon Oil&Gas 15 September 18:08
Azerbaijan sees decline in GDP Finance 15 September 18:05
Azerbaijani president awards Veniamin Mayorov Politics 15 September 18:02
ENKA Renewables talks about Georgian Namakhvani HPP cascade project Oil&Gas 15 September 18:01
Turkish TAV Airports to create cargo multimodal hub in Kazakhstan’s Almaty Business 15 September 18:00
Azerbaijani president sends letter to Turkish counterpart in connection with 102nd anniversary of liberation of Baku Politics 15 September 17:57
Turkish historian: Liberation of Baku from occupation - landmark event for Azerbaijan, Turkey Politics 15 September 17:52
Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan considering to create TIR parks Transport 15 September 17:47
Turkish venture fund opens representative office in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 15 September 17:43
Business performance down in Georgia Business 15 September 17:42
Reconstruction of highway connecting 3 villages under completion in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Transport 15 September 17:42
Expectations Index to increase in Georgia Business 15 September 17:37
No military parades to be held in Iran’s Tehran Politics 15 September 17:37
Kazakhstan, Russia increase exports of friction materials to Turkmenistan Business 15 September 17:34
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran Finance 15 September 17:34
Revenues of Uzbek dry-process cement plant increase Uzbekistan 15 September 17:30
Azerbaijan increases exports to Kazakhstan Business 15 September 17:29
Iran expands petrochemical production potential Oil&Gas 15 September 17:27
Preparations for autumn-winter underway in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Oil&Gas 15 September 17:26
Uzbekistan Airways to increase flights to Belarus Transport 15 September 17:20
Explosive device hits British diplomatic vehicle in Baghdad, no injuries Arab World 15 September 17:19
Georgia reduces electricity imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 15 September 17:18
U.S. import prices increase more than expected in August US 15 September 17:16
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas to purchase electrical equipment via tender Tenders 15 September 17:15
Germany won't take risky short-cuts on COVID-19 vaccines Europe 15 September 17:14
All news