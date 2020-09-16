Bonds of Azerbaijan's Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund to be placed at auction

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.16

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on September 17 for placing the mortgage bonds of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, Trend reports referring to BSE.

The bids will be filed during the auction from 11:00 (GMT+4) to 12:30 following BSE’s trade regulations.

The issued bond’s volume is 25 million manats ($14.7 million), nominal value - 1,000 manats ($588.2), and an annual rate - 3.25 percent.

The interest income will be paid every six months (180 days).

The underwriter is Invest–AZ LLC investment company.

(1 USD = 1.7 manats on Sept.16)

