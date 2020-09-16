Baku Stock Exchange holds auction on placement of Central Bank's notes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.16

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on placement of 100 million manats ($58.8 million) worth of short-term notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) with the maturity of 28 days, Trend reports on Sept.16 referring to BSE.

During the auction, 18 investors filed 28 bids for an amount of 99.51 manats ($58.54) with a yield to maturity (YTM) of 6.26 percent.

According to CBA’s decision, the cut-off price of bonds and the weighted average price amounted to 99.51 manats with the YTM of 6.26 percent each. The total amount of orders at nominal prices amounted to 643.6 million manats ($378.5 million).

The deadline for payment is October 14, 2020.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

Baku Stock Exchange cooperates with several leading international financial institutions. In light of the integration of the Azerbaijani economy to the global economy, effective management of capital markets following modern requirements, application of international standards, as well as the establishment of international relations with leading stock exchanges and financial institutions is of great importance for the Baku Stock Exchange.

(1 USD = 1.7 manats on Sept.16)

