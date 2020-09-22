Gold price declines in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.22

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on September 22 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went down by 63.9965 manat or $37,64 (1,93 percent) and amounted to 3,256.7495 manat or $1915,73 per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 3.5254 manat or $2.07 (7.73 percent) and amounted to 42.0847 manat ($24.76).

The price of platinum dropped by 76.5 manat or $45 (4.79 percent) and amounted to 1,521.313 manat ($894.89).

The price of palladium fell by 166.073 manat or $97.69 (4.09 percent) and amounted to 3,983.865 manat ($2,343.45).

In monthly terms, the price of gold declined by 54.8165 manat or $32.24 (1.7 percent) per ounce, silver went down by 4.5096 manat or $2.65 (9.7 percent) per ounce, platinum dropped by 52.037 manat or $30.61 (3.3 percent) per ounce, while palladium soared by 194.412 manat or $114.36 (5.3 percent).

On annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 698.9635 manat or $411.15 (27.3 percent), silver grew by 11.6652 manat or $6.86 (38.3 percent), platinum rose by 81.2005 manat or $47.76 (0.1 percent) and palladium surged by 1,113.551 manat or $655.03 (5.1 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Sept.22, 2020 3,256.7495 42.0847 1,521.313 3,897.284 Sept.21, 2020 3,320.746 45.6101 1,597.813 4,063.357 Aug.22, 2020 3,311.566 46.5943 1,573.35 3,702.872 Sept.22, 2019 2,557.786 30.4195 1,602.5135 2,783.733 Change in a day in man. -63.9965 -3.5254 -76.5 -166.073 % -1.93 -7.73 -4.79 -4.09 Change in a month in man. -54.8165 -4.5096 -52.037 194.412 % -1.7 -9.7 -3.3 5.3 Change in a year in man. 698.9635 11.6652 -81.2005 1,113.551 % +29.9 +51 +0.1 +47

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept.18)

