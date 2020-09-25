Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up again after decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on September 25 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Sept. 25 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 35.377 manat or $20.81 (1.12 percent) and amounted to 3,184.389 manat or $1,873.17 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 60.945 manat or $35.85 (1.63 percent) and amounted to 3,805.858 manat ($2,238.74).

The price of silver increased by 2.2567 manat or $1.3 (6.05 percent) and amounted to 39.5536 manat ($23.3).

The price of platinum increased by 45.7895 manat or $26.93 (3.22 percent) and amounted to 1.467,219 manat (86 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 102.7735 manat or $60.45 (3.1 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 107.0235 manat or $62.95 (6.8 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 5.5819 manat or $3.3 (12.4 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 90.2445 manat or $53.08 (2.4 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 584.7405 manat or $343.96 (22.5 percent), silver grew by 8.0866 manat or $4.7 (25.7 percent), palladium rose by 965.3025 manat or $567.82 (34 percent) and platinum decreased by 151.7845 manat or $89.28 (9.4 percent).