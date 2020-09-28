Gold, silver prices decline in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.28

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on September 28 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went down by 19.5245 manat or $11.48 (0.61 percent) and amounted to 3,164.8645 manat (1,861.68) per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 0.6391 manat or 38 cents (1.62 percent) and amounted to 38.9145 manat ($22.89) per ounce.

The price of platinum slipped by 11.186 manat or $6.58 (0.76 percent) to 1,456.033 manat ($856.49) per ounce.

The price of palladium declined by 30.1155 manat or $17.71 (0.79 percent) and amounted to 3,775.7425 manat ($2,221.02) per ounce.

In monthly terms, the price of gold fell by 139.3235 manat or $81.95 (4.2 percent) per ounce, platinum - by 136.068 manat (8.5 percent) per ounce, of silver - by 7.5372 manat (16.2 percent) per ounce, and the price of palladium increased by 37.247 manat or $21.91 (by 1 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 603.058 manat or $354.74 (23.5 percent), silver rose by 8.5619 manat or $5.04 (28.2 percent), palladium surged by 939.3775 manat or $552.57 (33.1 percent), and platinum fell by 128.843 manat or $75.79 (8.1 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Sept.28, 2020 3,164.8645 38.9145 1,456.033 3,775.7425 Sept.25, 2020 3,184.389 39.5536 1,467.219 3,805.858 Aug.28, 2020 3,304.188 46.4517 1,592.101 3,738.4955 Sept.25, 2019 2,561.8065 30.3526 1,584.876 2,836.365 Change in a day in man. -19.5245 -0.6391 -11.186 -30.1155 % -0.61 -1.62 -0.76 -0.79 Change in a month in man. -139.3235 -7.5372 -136.068 37.247 % -4.2 -16.2 -8.5 1 Change in a year in man. +603.058 +8.5619 -128.843 +939.3775 % +29.9 +51 +0.1 +47

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum, and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins, or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept.28)

