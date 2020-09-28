Iranian currency rates for September 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased compared to September 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,872 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 28 Iranian rial on September 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,642 53,530 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,225 45,214 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,605 4,599 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,398 4,390 1 Danish krone DKK 6,564 6,577 1 Indian rupee INR 571 570 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,104 137,047 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,371 25,373 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,868 39,785 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,397 31,373 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,551 27,484 1 South African rand ZAR 2,460 2,456 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,475 5,480 1 Russian ruble RUB 537 538 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,524 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,645 29,516 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,533 30,475 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,495 49,503 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,268 2,267 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,461 35,450 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,637 30,634 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,158 6,156 100 Thai baths THB 132,473 132,848 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,079 10,069 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,782 35,760 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,872 48,857 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,809 9,823 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,614 12,767 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,817 2,811 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,024 16,092 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,662 86,627 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,068 4,067 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 330,012 rials, and the price of $1 is 284,464 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,664 rials, and the price of $1 is 238,241 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 285,000-288,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 331,000-334,000 rials.