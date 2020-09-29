Iranian currency rates for September 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased compared to September 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,033 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 29 Iranian rial on September 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,992 53,642 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,465 45,225 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,648 4,605 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,434 4,398 1 Danish krone DKK 6,586 6,564 1 Indian rupee INR 570 571 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,091 137,104 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,265 25,371 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,817 39,868 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,393 31,397 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,578 27,551 1 South African rand ZAR 2,465 2,460 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,369 5,475 1 Russian ruble RUB 531 537 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,524 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,750 29,645 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,622 30,533 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,510 49,495 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,265 2,268 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,444 35,461 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,588 30,637 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,156 6,158 100 Thai baths THB 132,497 132,473 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,085 10,079 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,916 35,782 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,033 48,872 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,771 9,809 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,671 12,614 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,818 2,817 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,935 16,024 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,671 86,662 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,069 4,068 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 322,924 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,834 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 276,931 rials, and the price of $1 is 231,433 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 286,000-289,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 331,000-334,000 rials.