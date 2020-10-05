Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan continue growing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.5

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The price of gold grew in Azerbaijan on October 5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 3.026 manat or $1.78 (0.09 percent) and amounted to 3,218.338 manat or $1,893.14 per ounce (0.81 percent).

The price of silver decreased by 0.324 manat or 19 cents (1.05 percent) and amounted to 40.4603 manat ($23.8) per ounce.

The price of platinum declined by 1,491.988 manat or $877.64.

The price of palladium went down by 21.0375 manat or $12.37 (0.03 percent) and amounted to 3,915.0745 manat ($2,302.98) per ounce.

In monthly terms, the price of gold plunged by 74.1455 manat $43.61 (2.3 percent) per ounce, silver went down by 5.0001 manat or $2.94 (11 percent) per ounce, platinum declined by 34.697 manat or $20.41 per ounce, and palladium increased by 14.5605 manat or $8.56 (by 0.4 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 654.8145 manat or $385.18 (25.5 percent), silver rose by 10.5594 manat or $6.21 (35.3 percent), platinum went down by 13.4895 manat or $7.93 (0.9 percent), while palladium surged by1,095.2505 manat $644.26 (38.8 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Oct.5, 2020 3,218.338 40.4603 1,491.988 3,915.0745 Oct.2, 2020 3,215.312 40.1363 1,509.311 3,936.112 Sept.5, 2020 3,292.4835 45.4604 1,526.685 3,929.635 Oct.5, 2019 2,563.5235 29.9009 1,505.4775 2,819.824 Change in a day in man. +3.026 +0.324 -17.323 -21.0375 % +0.09 +0.81 -1.15 -0.53 Change in a month in man. -74.1455 -5.0001 -34.697 -14.5605 % -2.3 -11 -2.3 -0.4 Change in a year in man. +654.8145 +10.5594 -13.4895 +1,095.2505 % +25.5 +35.3 -0.9 +38.8

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum, and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins, or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct.5)

