Update on dollar exchange rate to Uzbek soum

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar continues to grow against the sum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank.

The dollar continues to rise this week. The American currency rose by 18.47 soums. From tomorrow, 1 dollar will cost 10,339 soums.

The euro is also growing. The value of the European currency rose to 12,110 soums, an increase of 107.30 soums compared to last week.

The Russian ruble slightly increased by 20 tiyin and amounted to 132.27 soums.

It is necessary to note that the dollar exchange rate in Uzbekistan has been growing for the tenth week in a row.

Earlier, the head of the regulator Mamarizo Nurmuratov announced that Central Bank does not expect sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate soon.

Nurmuratov drew attention to the fact that after the April collapse, the soum was able to stabilize. The overall devaluation from January through August amounted to eight percent.

