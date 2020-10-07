Iranian currency rates for October 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 26 have decreased compared to October 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,274 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 7 Iranian rial on October 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,115 54,522 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,745 45,887 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,692 4,717 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,488 4,562 1 Danish krone DKK 6,622 6,652 1 Indian rupee INR 572 575 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,067 137,245 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,601 25,530 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,742 39,717 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,531 31,672 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,682 27,901 1 South African rand ZAR 2,522 2,533 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,385 5,409 1 Russian ruble RUB 536 538 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,524 3,523 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,900 30,162 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,842 30,876 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,592 49,584 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,277 2,275 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,539 35,740 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,694 30,678 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,185 6,185 100 Thai baths THB 134,027 134,147 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,099 10,112 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,153 36,293 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,274 49,489 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,785 9,727 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,997 13,085 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,849 2,845 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 548 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,999 16,052 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,693 86,773 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,071 4,074 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,999

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 335,140 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,411 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 285,956 rials, and the price of $1 is 241,441 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 290,000-293,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 336,000-339,000 rials.