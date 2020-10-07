Iranian currency rates for October 7

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 26 have decreased compared to October 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,274 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 7

Iranian rial on October 6

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,115

54,522

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,745

45,887

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,692

4,717

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,488

4,562

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,622

6,652

1 Indian rupee

INR

572

575

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,067

137,245

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,601

25,530

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,742

39,717

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,231

109,231

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,531

31,672

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,682

27,901

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,522

2,533

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,385

5,409

1 Russian ruble

RUB

536

538

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,524

3,523

1 Syrian pound

SYP

83

83

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,900

30,162

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,700

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,842

30,876

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,592

49,584

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,277

2,275

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

33

33

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,539

35,740

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,694

30,678

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,185

6,185

100 Thai baths

THB

134,027

134,147

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,099

10,112

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,153

36,293

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

49,274

49,489

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,785

9,727

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,997

13,085

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,849

2,845

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

547

548

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

15,999

16,052

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,693

86,773

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,071

4,074

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

11,999

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 335,140 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,411 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 285,956 rials, and the price of $1 is 241,441 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 290,000-293,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 336,000-339,000 rials.

