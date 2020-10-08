International companies to enjoy significant tax incentives in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The international companies will enjoy significant tax incentives in Georgia, said Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media

According to him, the government will discuss this issue in the session on October 8.

Based on the decision, companies will enjoy income and profit tax benefits.

“The issue we have to discuss today is the tax benefits we have been working on since 2019. We’ve already made a change in the Tax Code, a mechanism that allows us today to provide significant tax relief to companies having the status of the international company," he said.

According to Gakharia, it refers to both income and profit taxes, which will be reduced to about 5 percent

“This is important today as global economic competition intensifies during the post-pandemic recovery period. We allow Georgian companies to obtain international status, as well as to create a comfortable platform for international companies to work from Georgia. Today we will decide and discuss which companies to start with, and create mechanisms for obtaining such a status. First of all, these will be companies related to the maritime business, as well as IT companies. Both of these areas are extremely important for the development of global as well as Georgian economy since transport and logistics are important sectors, as well as in IT direction we have important resources that need to be fully utilized,” Gakharia says.

