Currency rates in Iran for October 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 32 currencies have increased and 4 have decreased compared to October 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,671 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 10 Iranian rial on October 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,806 54,115 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,173 45,745 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,783 4,692 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,597 4,488 1 Danish krone DKK 6,677 6,622 1 Indian rupee INR 576 572 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,198 137,067 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,649 25,601 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,760 39,742 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,016 31,531 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,003 27,682 1 South African rand ZAR 2,552 2,522 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,345 5,385 1 Russian ruble RUB 548 536 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,524 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,421 29,900 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,998 30,842 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,543 49,592 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,280 2,277 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,808 35,539 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,679 30,694 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,274 6,185 100 Thai baths THB 135,561 134,027 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,148 10,099 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,725 36,153 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,671 49,274 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,829 9,785 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,032 12,997 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,859 2,849 1 Afghan afghani AFN 548 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,312 15,999 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,803 86,693 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,066 4,071 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 339,437 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,704 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 286,956 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,528 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 291,000-294,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 340,000-343,000 rials.