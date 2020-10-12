World Bank says Azerbaijan's agricultural sector to grow this year

Finance 12 October 2020 14:44 (UTC+04:00)
World Bank says Azerbaijan's agricultural sector to grow this year
Real estate purchases up in Kazakhstan country-wide
Real estate purchases up in Kazakhstan country-wide
Unified system of state urban planning cadastre to be introduced in Kazakhstan
Unified system of state urban planning cadastre to be introduced in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan allocates funding for anti-crisis measures in ecology sector
Kazakhstan allocates funding for anti-crisis measures in ecology sector
Latest
Number of privatized objects of Turkmen state property published Business 14:57
Azerbaijan, Bashkortostan strengthening economic relations Business 14:57
Iran's steel ingot production increases Business 14:55
Real estate purchases up in Kazakhstan country-wide Business 14:54
CBI governor visits Iraq to flesh out banking issues, resolve problems Finance 14:46
Price of most Georgian companies’ shares increases on London Stock Exchange Finance 14:45
Russian FM says agreement on ceasefire in Karabakh isn't fully observed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:44
World Bank says Azerbaijan's agricultural sector to grow this year Finance 14:44
Main part of Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province’s goods exported to Iraq Business 14:33
Georgia working on new strategies for attracting FDI Business 14:33
Turkmenistan to reduce share of state-owned sectors of national economy Business 14:32
Unified system of state urban planning cadastre to be introduced in Kazakhstan Construction 14:31
Russia urges on fulfilling Nagorno-Karabakh agreements - Kremlin spokesperson Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:31
Georgian Chirikela company delays plans of new plant construction Construction 14:23
Kazakhstan allocates funding for anti-crisis measures in ecology sector Business 14:19
Foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan visit Ganja сity damaged from missile attack by Armenian Armed Forces (PHOTO) Politics 14:12
Armenia's acts of terror show it wants to continue war - analyst Politics 14:10
Urgency of situation dictates return to political, legal bases for settlement of Karabakh conflict, says Algerian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:10
Karoun Oil and Gas Producing Company opens tender to buy control panel items Tenders 14:03
Cement makes up majority of Iran's exports to Turkmenistan Business 14:03
Iran to extend flights to international routes Transport 14:02
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company reveals its production data Oil&Gas 14:01
French PM does not rule out local lockdown due to COVID-19 spike Europe 13:55
Situation in Azerbaijan's Ganja city stable - Executive Power Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:53
Mobile logistic support points for Azerbaijani troops participating in battles created (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:52
Azerbaijani Central Bank unveils amount of manat attracted for deposit auction Finance 13:48
Armenia's attacks on civilians, civilian facilities obvious disrespect of OSCE co-chairs, including Russia, says Russian expert Politics 13:48
Iran's border terminals to be managed by Ministry of Roads and Urban Development Business 13:38
Iran's rail travel decreases in last six months Transport 13:34
Netanyahu says he and Abu Dhabi crown prince agree to meet soon Israel 13:33
TAP has ability to transport hydrogen, biomethane Oil&Gas 13:32
Draft budget of 2021 to be discussed in format of parliamentary factions in Georgia Business 13:26
Georgia sees decrease in cigarettes import Business 13:15
Turkey's 9M2020 export of steel to Azerbaijan declines Turkey 13:14
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 13:04
Azerbaijani army fully complies with humanitarian ceasefire regime Politics 13:03
BP PETROLLERİ A.S. reduces aviation fuels export Oil&Gas 13:00
Refurbishment of Georgia’s Enguri HPP to start in February Oil&Gas 13:00
Uzbek Central Bank revealed data on cross-border money transfers Finance 12:59
Azerbaijan tricks Armenia's air defense, Russian media says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:58
US company to provide equipment for Uzbek gas chemical complex Oil&Gas 12:57
Kazakhstan's revenue from railway passenger transportation down Transport 12:54
Construction of booster compressor station at Turkmen gas field almost complete Oil&Gas 12:52
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Politics 12:47
Iran discloses value of exports from Tehran Province Business 12:45
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani financial market Finance 12:43
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL increases petroleum products sales in Turkey Oil&Gas 12:36
Turkmen polypropylene producer talks COVID-19 impact Business 12:35
Uzbekneftegaz joins SAP Ariba global business network Oil&Gas 12:35
Turkmen company preparing to enter new markets Business 12:35
Cultivation of blueberries begins in Georgian Adjara Business 12:27
New dairy enterprise to be built in Georgian Racha region Construction 12:26
Weekly review of key developments in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 12:23
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish Haber Global TV channel (PHOTO) Politics 12:22
3 UAVs of Armenian army destroyed - Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO) Politics 12:21
Mushroom production expands with support of Bank of Georgia Business 12:17
Kazakhstan's increases exports to Finland Business 12:03
Uzbekistan to co-op with Russia, Ukraine for uninterrupted operation of compressor stations Oil&Gas 12:02
Turkmenistan to sign loan agreement with US Finance 12:01
Civilian of Azerbaijani Tartar district heavily wounded from Armenian shelling Politics 11:47
Details of exports from Iran's North Khorasan Province announced Business 11:46
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 12 Finance 11:40
Kazakhstan's export to Austria skyrockets despite COVID-19 Business 11:37
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 11:36
US, other powers must restrain Armenia from aggression - Azerbaijani ambassador Politics 11:34
Rahmon wins over 90% of vote in Tajikistan’s presidential election Tajikistan 11:32
Oil prices slip 1% as U.S. producers restore output post-hurricane Oil&Gas 11:28
Armenian PM Pashinyan now making territorial claims against Georgia (PHOTO) Politics 11:28
Wages, pensions to be raised in Turkmenistan Finance 11:25
Russia's Bashkir enterprises taking further steps to grow exports to Azerbaijan Business 11:25
Grain transportation via Kazakhstan Railways surges year-on-year Transport 11:17
Azerbaijan reveals data on population's bank deposits Finance 11:16
Statistical Centre of Iran rejects any kind of manipulation in inflation rates Finance 10:52
Iran's Guardian Council waiting for parliament to make decision on Iran-China agreement Business 10:47
Iranian currency rates for October 12 Finance 10:47
Georgia reports 478 new coronavirus cases Georgia 10:46
Switzerland puts Georgian on list of 'high risk' countries Transport 10:38
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 10:37
Iran condemns Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijani cities Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:36
UAE, UK purchase aviation kerosene on Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange Business 10:30
Iranian women can register as candidates for presidential election Politics 10:29
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam districts - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 10:24
Bombing Azerbaijani civilian population needs legal assessment - UN Committee member Politics 10:23
Weekly digest of Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 10:09
Attacking civilian settlements - military crime - ex-Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:08
Iran Customs to compile list of goods to have them releasd from ports, customs Business 10:07
Missile attack on Ganja - new act of genocide against Azerbaijani people after Khojaly - says Israeli expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:06
LNG market to be slightly tighter than last winter Oil&Gas 09:51
Turkmenistan, Georgia may introduce advanced technologies in cargo transportation Business 09:46
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 12 Uzbekistan 09:46
Civil infrastructure seriously damaged as result of Armenian shelling - Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office Politics 09:26
Diplomatic corps, military attaches, head of int'l organizations to visit Azerbaijani Ganja, Mingachevir Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:03
Azerbaijani troops have operational advantage along entire front line - Azerbaijani MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:54
Azerbaijani Aghdam region shelled by Armenian armed forces - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:48
EU leaders to insist on tough enforcement powers in Brexit deal Europe 08:42
China successfully launches Gaofen-13 remote probing satellite Other News 08:22
Kazakhstan adds over 70 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:47
Slovakia to step up measures against coronavirus - health minister Europe 07:13
EU planning tougher regulation for 'hit list' of big tech firms Europe 06:27
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 150,500 Other News 05:45
All news