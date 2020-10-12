Significant citizens lost their source of income during pandemic in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

About 100,000 people have lost their source of income in Georgia during the coronavirus pandemic, said Deputy Finance Minister Giorgi Kakauridze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Based on the government’s coronavirus anti-crisis plan, people who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus crisis or are on unpaid leave are receiving 1,200 lari ($373.45) over the course of six months.

In addition, people employed in the informal sector or self-employed individuals have received one-time assistance of 300 lari ($93.36) if they can substantiate claims of job loss – the budget for this is 75 million lari ($23.3 million).

Georgia is also compensating people who lost their jobs while on leave due to pregnancy, childbirth, childcare, or adoption of a child amid the coronavirus crisis.

These people are also receiving 200 lari ($62.24) a month for six months.

