Iranian currency rates for October 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have increased and 26 have decreased compared to October 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,331 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 14 Iranian rial on October 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,327 54,772 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,901 46,162 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,759 4,762 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,549 4,577 1 Danish krone DKK 6,628 6,658 1 Indian rupee INR 573 573 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,183 137,264 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,633 25,638 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,844 39,837 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,971 31,984 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,983 27,906 1 South African rand ZAR 2,553 2,535 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,296 5,331 1 Russian ruble RUB 545 545 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,525 3,520 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,124 30,134 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,910 30,900 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,534 49,549 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,278 2,281 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 34 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,609 35,601 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,793 30,800 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,233 6,220 100 Thai baths THB 134,800 134,483 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,130 10,110 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,744 36,525 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,331 49,533 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,804 9,809 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,036 13,065 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,849 2,848 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,312 16,313 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,423 86,477 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,064 4,069 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 361,644 rials, and the price of $1 is 310,500 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 307,937 rials, and the price of $1 is 264,997 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 310,000-313,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 365,000-368,000 rials.