IMF reveals inflation forecast in Azerbaijan for current and next two years

Finance 14 October 2020 17:31 (UTC+04:00)
IMF reveals inflation forecast in Azerbaijan for current and next two years
Information war that Armenia trying to wage against Azerbaijan - no good at all - Ukrainian military observer (VIDEO)
Information war that Armenia trying to wage against Azerbaijan - no good at all - Ukrainian military observer (VIDEO)
We are ready to continue negotiations with Armenian side - assistant to Azerbaijani president
We are ready to continue negotiations with Armenian side - assistant to Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan taking measures in context of self defense to neutralize risks for civilian population - aide to Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan taking measures in context of self defense to neutralize risks for civilian population - aide to Azerbaijani president
Latest
Karabakh conflict settlement process can begin when Armenian troops begin to leave occupied Azerbaijani territories - Assistant to president Politics 18:57
If Armenia’s missile systems not destroyed, then these missiles could reach Baku - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 18:16
Kazakhstan, Turkey agree to further co-op in space exploration Business 18:13
Uzbekistan eyes to increase food supplies to Russia Business 18:10
Turkish export of cement to Morocco spikes in September 2020 Turkey 18:09
Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone to become perfect commercial zone, says MP Business 18:07
Iran discloses details of household appliances exports Business 17:57
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry warns Armenia against targeting civilian settlements Politics 17:57
IMF says Azerbaijan’s GDP to grow in 2021 Finance 17:45
Georgia reveals volume of picked grape in Racha region Finance 17:45
Israel's import of steel from Turkey down Turkey 17:42
New gas condensate discovered in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region Oil&Gas 17:39
El Al restarts Tel Aviv - US, European routes Israel 17:39
Dividends received by Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas should grow significantly around 2022-2023 Oil&Gas 17:36
Turkmen State Service of Maritime and River Transportation opens tender for construction Tenders 17:34
Armenian armed forces indifferent to Christian values Society 17:34
Development of well-functioning gas hub would diversify Georgia’s gas market - Energy Community Oil&Gas 17:33
Information war that Armenia trying to wage against Azerbaijan - no good at all - Ukrainian military observer (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:32
IMF reveals inflation forecast in Azerbaijan for current and next two years Finance 17:31
Ban of Georgia supports construction of three new modern greenhouses in Georgia Construction 17:31
Kazakhstan's import of steel to Turkey down almost twofold Turkey 17:25
Nokia moves to Google Cloud, signs five-year deal Europe 17:18
Uzbek-Chinese JV to buy hydraulic oil via tender Tenders 17:15
2020 to experience largest-ever recorded drop in global natural gas demand Oil&Gas 17:14
Number of labor migrants from Turkey to Saudi Arabia plummets Turkey 17:12
Criminal case initiated against ASALA members, who committed terror on Azerbaijan’s territory Politics 17:02
Church in Azerbaijan's Ganja holds memorial service for Armenian missile attacks' victims (PHOTO) Society 17:00
We are ready to continue negotiations with Armenian side - assistant to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:59
Kyrgyzstan's activity on Turkmenistan's exchange for September Business 16:57
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Finance 16:56
Kazakhstan's oil output surpasses planned volumes Oil&Gas 16:50
Volume of crude oil and oil products transported to west of Iran revealed Oil&Gas 16:46
Uzbek-Korean JSC to buy steel sheets via tender Tenders 16:40
Religious communities strongly condemn Armenia's missile attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja Politics 16:40
Trade turnover between Turkmenistan, Poland increased Business 16:38
Azerbaijan taking measures in context of self defense to neutralize risks for civilian population - aide to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:37
I wish Azerbaijani army speedy Victory - Israeli city's mayor Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:28
Uzbek Reconstruction Fund to finance training of entrepreneurs Finance 16:12
Georgia plans to start ferry traffic with Romania Transport 16:12
Azerbaijan protects its territories from illegal foreign military presence - Ukrainian MP Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:11
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberates three villages of Fuzuli district, five villages of Khojavand district Politics 16:01
Food e-commerce platform Soplidan.ge plans to create its own organic farm Business 16:00
Former President of Israel sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 15:58
Number of Turkish labor migrants to Ukraine surges Turkey 15:55
Kazakh coal extracting venture opens tender to buy spares Tenders 15:45
UzAuto Motors expands cars export under Chevrolet brand Transport 15:44
Russian Defense Minister calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to observe ceasefire agreement Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:41
Azerbaijan to produce full synthetic oils Business 15:33
HiPP plans to cultivate orchards in Georgia for organic products Business 15:25
Destroyed school in Azerbaijan’s Tartar (PHOTO / VIDEO) Politics 15:22
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 14 Society 15:18
Pashinyan makes it official: Armenian military forces retreat in several directions Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:18
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 14 Finance 15:17
Azerbaijan holds auction on privatization of state-owned enterprises Finance 15:13
Azerbaijani, Russian MFAs hold phone conversation Politics 15:13
Turkmenistan’s geographic location creates number of opportunities for co-op with Poland Transport 15:10
Azerbaijan just liberating its lands from occupation - Turkish president Politics 15:09
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 15:08
Biodiesel Georgia plans to build new biofuel plant Oil&Gas 15:04
IMF forecasts improvement for Azerbaijan's current account deficit Finance 15:04
Gas consumption in Iran to decrease Oil&Gas 14:59
Azerbaijani ombudsman appeals to UNICEF regarding Armenian aggression against children Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:54
Armenia’s attack on Ganja dashes hopes for Karabakh conflict resolution - expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:46
Azerbaijan confirms 102 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 14:39
Iran’s Esfahan Oil Refining Company grows its production Oil&Gas 14:35
Iran launches new renewable energy project Business 14:21
Mercenaries fighting for Armenia on Azerbaijan's occupied lands - legitimate targets, says president's assistant Politics 14:21
Azerbaijani oil prices show growth Finance 14:20
Another Armenian UAV destroyed - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 14:14
Iran announces traffic ban in 5 big cities due to Coronavirus resurgence Society 14:10
France 24 broadcasts report about Armenian missile attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:09
Smart power grid inaugurated in Tehran Oil&Gas 13:59
Branch of Russia's Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for wagon-house purchase Tenders 13:59
EU-UK trade deal difficult but still possible Europe 13:59
Armenian armed forces destroy shopping center in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:44
Azerbaijani citizen of Russian origin died defending his homeland Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:44
Turkmenistan significantly increases export of tomatoes Business 13:36
Kazakhstan's GDP to recover following drop in 2020, EDB forecast says Business 13:35
Foreign investments in Iran's Arvand Free Trade Zone revealed Finance 13:34
Armenian armed forces fire on settlements of Fizuli district with Smerch missiles (PHOTO) Politics 13:22
Russian FM sure about possible political settlement of Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:20
One more Azerbaijani civilian hospitalized with injuries inflicted by Armenian troops Politics 13:19
Azerbaijani exports from Shah Deniz II to Europe to further increase by 4-6 bcm in 2021: IEA Oil&Gas 13:17
Azerbaijan ready for talks, but not for endless talks – head of sector in Azerbaijani presidential administration (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:14
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by France 24 TV channel (PHOTO) Politics 13:11
Payments on mandatory vehicle insurance in Kazakhstan unveiled Transport 13:06
Kazakhstan's revenues from transporting passengers via internal waters soars Transport 13:06
EU summit to say Brexit progress 'still not sufficient' Europe 13:05
Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office lists names of wounded in Tartar Politics 12:59
Embassy comments on rumors of "Iran attcking Azerbaijan" Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:55
Data on Turkmen oil products' export to Georgia published Oil&Gas 12:51
Turkmenistan, Russia’s Perm Krai to define new areas of cooperation Business 12:47
Armenian troops continue shelling Azerbaijan's Aghdam district (PHOTO) Politics 12:44
Iran to offer third ETF at the stock exchange Business 12:39
Georgia reports 680 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:38
Azerbaijan issues update on total civilian casualties due to Armenian military attacks Politics 12:30
Members of Azerbaijani National Gymnastics team visit missile-hit Ganja (PHOTO) Society 12:26
US boosts import of carpets from Turkey Turkey 12:22
Iranian major steel companies boost iron ore concentrate production Business 12:21
In case of attacks from Armenia’s territory, Azerbaijan reserves right to neutralize legitimate military targets Politics 12:21
All news