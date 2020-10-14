IMF reveals inflation forecast in Azerbaijan for current and next two years
Information war that Armenia trying to wage against Azerbaijan - no good at all - Ukrainian military observer (VIDEO)
Latest
Karabakh conflict settlement process can begin when Armenian troops begin to leave occupied Azerbaijani territories - Assistant to president
Information war that Armenia trying to wage against Azerbaijan - no good at all - Ukrainian military observer (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan taking measures in context of self defense to neutralize risks for civilian population - aide to Azerbaijani president
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberates three villages of Fuzuli district, five villages of Khojavand district
Mercenaries fighting for Armenia on Azerbaijan's occupied lands - legitimate targets, says president's assistant
Azerbaijan ready for talks, but not for endless talks – head of sector in Azerbaijani presidential administration (VIDEO)