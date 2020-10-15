Average monthly nominal earnings decrease in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The average monthly nominal earnings in Georgia decreased by 2.5 percent (29.6 lari/$9.54) in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter of the previous year and amounted to 1,150.1 laris/$370.59, Trend reports citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the reporting period, the majority of sectors indicated a decrease in the average monthly earnings compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the economic activity the highest monthly earnings were observed in the following fields:

Financial and insurance activities – 2,040.9 laris/$657.63 (decreased by 14.7 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year);

Information and communication – 1,932.8 laris/$622.80 (increased by 7 percent);

Professional, scientific, and technical activities – 1,786.9 laris/$575.79 (decreased by 6 percent);

Construction – 1,621.4 laris/$522.46 (decreased by 8.5 percent).

In the second quarter of 2020, the average earnings equaled to 924.2 laris/$297.80 for women, while 1,352.4 laris/$435.78 for men. The annual growth of earnings amounted to 10.7 laris/$3.45 for women, while it decreased by 67.4 laris/$21.72 for men. In the majority of sectors of the economy, the average monthly earnings of men were higher compared to women.

In the reporting period, the average monthly earnings of hired employees in the business sector decreased by 65.5 laris/$21.11 and equaled to 1,175.6 laris ($378.81).

According to the economic activity the highest monthly earnings were observed in the professional, scientific, and technical activities and Information and communication.

In the second quarter of 2020, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the average monthly earnings of hired employees in the non-business and financial sector increased by 34.9 laris ($11.25) and amounted to 1,108.8 laris ($357.29). According to the economic activity the highest monthly earnings were observed in the financial and insurance activities.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356