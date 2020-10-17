Azerbaijani fund reveals data on guarantee loans issued to entrepreneurs since early 2020

Finance 17 October 2020 09:15 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani fund reveals data on guarantee loans issued to entrepreneurs since early 2020
Kazakhstan’s population increases by 1.3%
Kazakhstan’s population increases by 1.3%
Kazakhstan's export to Israel down amid COVID-19
Kazakhstan's export to Israel down amid COVID-19
Kazakhstan increases imports from Azerbaijan despite COVID-19
Kazakhstan increases imports from Azerbaijan despite COVID-19
Latest
Export of leather goods from Turkey to Georgia increased Turkey 09:32
Germany reduces imports of Turkish leather goods Turkey 09:32
Iraq reduces imports of Turkish leather goods Turkey 09:31
Gazprombank predicts slowdown in inflation in Azerbaijan for next year Finance 09:30
Armenia commits war crime despite ceasefire - Turkish presidential spokesman Turkey 09:29
Kapital Bank releases results of financial indicators Finance 09:27
Iran increase of income tax affects businesses Business 09:25
Azerbaijani fund reveals data on guarantee loans issued to entrepreneurs since early 2020 Finance 09:15
Armenian Armed Forces shelling human settlements of Azerbaijan Politics 08:42
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 7,830 to 348,557 Europe 08:29
Continuous aggression of Armenia, cruel attacks on the civilians must be stopped - MFA Politics 07:41
Four people detained in wake of terrorist attack in France Europe 07:16
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia's foreign ministry in vile manner attempts to deny its state responsibilty for this nefarious war crimes Politics 06:21
Azerbaijan Prosecutor General's Office: Death toll in Ganja reaches 12 Politics 05:22
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia must be brought to responsibility Politics 04:56
Around 40 civilians wounded, 10 killed in Ganja (UPDATED) Politics 04:33
Hikmat Hajiyev: According to initial info more than 20 houses destroyed in Ganja Politics 03:10
Hikmat Hajiyev: Ganja and Mingachevir cities came under missile attacks Politics 02:28
Hikmat Hajiyev: Casualties among civilians are reported in Ganja Politics 02:17
Footage of aftermath of shelling in Ganja and Mingachevir published (PHOTO) Politics 02:03
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Mingachevir city comes under fire again Politics 01:48
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Armenian armed forces again shell Ganja city Politics 01:40
Coronavirus death toll in Moscow exceeds 5,900 Russia 01:06
Turkmenistan diminishes imports of Turkish leather goods Turkey 00:25
Investments in socio-economic dev't of Azerbaijan revealed Finance 00:24
France launches terrorism probe after teacher killed in knife attack Europe 16 October 23:51
Kazakhstan’s population increases by 1.3% Kazakhstan 16 October 22:22
Qatar reports 189 new COVID-19 cases, 128,992 in total Arab World 16 October 21:28
Listening to U.S. officials talking about so-called "Artsakh" - embarrassing, says Allison Center Director at Heritage Foundation Politics 16 October 20:58
Daily coronavirus cases surge above 10,000 in Italy for first time Europe 16 October 20:39
National Bank of Georgia reveals info on card payments by residents Finance 16 October 20:05
Container traffic from China to Georgia declines Transport 16 October 20:02
TANAP to contribute to Georgia’s gas supply security and diversity - Energy Community Oil&Gas 16 October 20:01
Chairman of Azerbaijani State Committee appeals to OSCE MG member-states Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 October 20:00
CSTO refuses to save Armenian PM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 October 19:57
Honey production in Azerbaijan increases significantly Business 16 October 19:57
World Bank continues to expand its activity in Azerbaijan Finance 16 October 19:56
Foreigners increase investments in Georgia's construction sector Construction 16 October 19:54
ADB allocates funds to Georgia for water supply sector Finance 16 October 19:51
Georgia sees increase in sheep export to Saudi Arabia Business 16 October 19:48
ADB implements new project in Georgia Finance 16 October 19:34
Assets of Iranian bank's branch in Azerbaijan drop Finance 16 October 19:31
Azerbaijan shows Hadrut settlement liberated from Armenia’s occupation (VIDEO) Politics 16 October 19:30
Passenger traffic at Georgian airports down Transport 16 October 19:29
Many mosques destroyed in Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia - - Caucasian Muslims Office Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 October 19:23
Hard to grasp shelling of people in funeral ceremony in Azerbaijan’s Tartar - Archbishop Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 October 19:21
Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns Armenia’s attack on Azerbaijan’s Ordubad Politics 16 October 19:18
Azerbaijani army liberates 3 more villages of Khojavend district - President Aliyev Politics 16 October 19:17
Sale prices of food products in Azerbaijan up Business 16 October 19:15
Azerbaijani army continues successful operations to liberate its lands - colonel (PHOTO) Politics 16 October 18:20
Iran's customs exemption would affect domestic producers Business 16 October 18:18
Kazakhstan's export to Israel down amid COVID-19 Business 16 October 18:03
Justice, peace must be restored in Karabakh - Prefect of Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan Politics 16 October 18:02
Several regular flights to be carried out from Tbilisi to Riga and Paris Transport 16 October 17:58
Kazakhstan increases imports from Azerbaijan despite COVID-19 Business 16 October 17:53
Export volume in Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya for 9M2020 revealed Uzbekistan 16 October 17:44
Azerbaijan's oil production decreases - State Oil Company Oil&Gas 16 October 17:44
France reduces import of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 16 October 17:39
Malaysia to import Uzbek goods for selling them locally Business 16 October 17:37
Turkmenistan significantly increases tomato exports to EAEU Business 16 October 17:34
Azerbaijani finance minister informs IMF, WB representatives about Armenian provocations Finance 16 October 17:33
Armenian Armed Forces deliberately bombard cemetery in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 October 17:25
Georgia reveals volume of funds received by internet providers of country ICT 16 October 17:25
Export of canned fruits and vegetables in Uzbekistan up Uzbekistan 16 October 17:25
Armenian vandalism against Azerbaijan's Ganja highlighted in Australia (PHOTO) Politics 16 October 17:15
Caucasian Muslims Office, religious representatives of Azerbaijan issue statement (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 October 17:12
Turkey reveals 9M2020 leather goods exports to Kyrgyzstan Turkey 16 October 17:09
Armenian war crimes against Azerbaijani civilians to be firmly condemned - Italian senator Politics 16 October 17:07
Import of lubricants into Georgia down Oil&Gas 16 October 17:07
Armenians want to present Karabakh conflict as war between Christians and Muslims - Caucasian Muslims Office (PHOTO) Society 16 October 16:56
Georgia opens new aircraft manufacturing plant Construction 16 October 16:52
Israel decreases import of Turkish leather goods Turkey 16 October 16:51
Georgia sharply reduces imports of electricity from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 16 October 16:49
Karabakh conflict - not inter-religious confrontation - Orthodox Archbishop (PHOTO) Politics 16 October 16:45
UAE visit to Israel may be held at airport due to coronavirus Arab World 16 October 16:43
Instead of engaging in provocations in Europe, Armenia must end it's occupation of Azerbaijan's lands - Azerbaijani top official Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 October 16:35
Georgia's Adjara Energy 2007 company to import electricity from Turkey Oil&Gas 16 October 16:32
We have no foreign mercenaries - President Aliyev Politics 16 October 16:32
State Oil Company of Azerbaijan increases 3Q2020 natural gas exports Oil&Gas 16 October 16:30
Under no circumstances can territorial integrity of Azerbaijan be violated, says President Aliyev Politics 16 October 16:30
Azerbaijan shows new photos of Jabrayil district (PHOTO) Politics 16 October 16:28
Georgian Gvesos Farm expands its production line Business 16 October 16:28
Any use of children in conflict constitutes grave violation of their rights, UNICEF says Politics 16 October 16:26
Level of interaction between Russia, Azerbaijan can serve as example to any neighbors - President Aliyev Politics 16 October 16:25
Georgian Railway sees decrease in its revenue Transport 16 October 16:22
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of pipe products Tenders 16 October 16:22
Azerbaijan and Russia are linked by centuries-old bonds of friendship, no force can influence this - President Aliyev Politics 16 October 16:17
At first stage, five districts, at second stage, Lachin and Kalbajar districts to be liberated, says Azerbaijani president Politics 16 October 16:13
Azerbaijan ramps up import of Japan products Business 16 October 16:03
Remarks of US Secretary of State do not correspond to status of US as Co-Chair of OSCE MG, says Azerbaijani MFA Politics 16 October 15:59
Iran home appliances industry improving Business 16 October 15:56
Iran's clothing export halted due to COVID-19 Business 16 October 15:50
US condemns in strongest terms the continuing violence within Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 October 15:42
Azerbaijan confirms 129 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16 October 15:38
Deposit auction to be held on Bloomberg platform, Central Bank of Azerbaijan says Finance 16 October 15:25
Retail trade volume decreases in Kazakhstan Business 16 October 15:24
Production volumes at Turkmenistan’s Seidinsky Oil Refinery published Oil&Gas 16 October 15:24
UzAuto Motors announces net profit for 2019 Transport 16 October 15:17
Uzbekistan reveals number of newly created enterprises for 9M2020 Business 16 October 15:14
Uzbekistan, Poland to introduce advanced technologies into Uzbek postal service ICT 16 October 15:09
All news