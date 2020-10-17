Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Oct. 5
|
1.7
|
Oct. 12
|
1.7
|
Oct. 6
|
1.7
|
Oct. 13
|
1.7
|
Oct. 7
|
1.7
|
Oct. 14
|
1.7
|
Oct. 8
|
1.7
|
Oct. 15
|
1.7
|
Oct. 9
|
1.7
|
Oct. 16
|
1.
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0194 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9997, accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0006 manat (0.03 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Oct. 5
|
1.9945
|
Oct. 12
|
2.009
|
Oct. 6
|
2.004
|
Oct. 13
|
2.0057
|
Oct. 7
|
1.9947
|
Oct. 14
|
1.9964
|
Oct. 8
|
2.0006
|
Oct. 15
|
1.9978
|
Oct. 9
|
2.0019
|
Oct. 16
|
1.9896
|
Average weekly
|
1.9991
|
Average weekly
|
1.9997
The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0003manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0219, accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001 manat (0.5 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Oct. 5
|
0.0218
|
Oct. 12
|
0.0221
|
Oct. 6
|
0.0218
|
Oct. 13
|
0.022
|
Oct. 7
|
0.0217
|
Oct. 14
|
0.022
|
Oct. 8
|
0.0218
|
Oct. 15
|
0.0219
|
Oct. 9
|
0.022
|
Oct. 16
|
0.0218
|
Average weekly
|
0.0218
|
Average weekly
|
0.0219
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0018 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2149, accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0024 manat (1.1 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Oct. 5
|
0.2192
|
Oct. 12
|
0.2159
|
Oct. 6
|
0.2195
|
Oct. 13
|
0.2157
|
Oct. 7
|
0.2182
|
Oct. 14
|
0.2144
|
Oct. 8
|
0.2156
|
Oct. 15
|
0.2145
|
Oct. 9
|
0.2142
|
Oct. 16
|
0.2141
|
Average weekly
|
0.2173
|
Average weekly
|
0.2149
