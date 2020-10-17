Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Oct. 5 1.7 Oct. 12 1.7 Oct. 6 1.7 Oct. 13 1.7 Oct. 7 1.7 Oct. 14 1.7 Oct. 8 1.7 Oct. 15 1.7 Oct. 9 1.7 Oct. 16 1. Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0194 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9997, accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0006 manat (0.03 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Oct. 5 1.9945 Oct. 12 2.009 Oct. 6 2.004 Oct. 13 2.0057 Oct. 7 1.9947 Oct. 14 1.9964 Oct. 8 2.0006 Oct. 15 1.9978 Oct. 9 2.0019 Oct. 16 1.9896 Average weekly 1.9991 Average weekly 1.9997

The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0003manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0219, accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001 manat (0.5 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Oct. 5 0.0218 Oct. 12 0.0221 Oct. 6 0.0218 Oct. 13 0.022 Oct. 7 0.0217 Oct. 14 0.022 Oct. 8 0.0218 Oct. 15 0.0219 Oct. 9 0.022 Oct. 16 0.0218 Average weekly 0.0218 Average weekly 0.0219

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0018 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2149, accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0024 manat (1.1 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Oct. 5 0.2192 Oct. 12 0.2159 Oct. 6 0.2195 Oct. 13 0.2157 Oct. 7 0.2182 Oct. 14 0.2144 Oct. 8 0.2156 Oct. 15 0.2145 Oct. 9 0.2142 Oct. 16 0.2141 Average weekly 0.2173 Average weekly 0.2149

