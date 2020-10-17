Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 37.02 manat (1.1 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,244.574 manat, which is 0.6 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Oct. 5
|
3,218.338
|
Oct. 12
|
3,278.17
|
Oct. 6
|
3,250.91
|
Oct. 13
|
3,250.71
|
Oct. 7
|
3,200.981
|
Oct. 14
|
3,221.14
|
Oct. 8
|
3,205.81
|
Oct. 15
|
3,231.7
|
Oct. 9
|
3,246.34
|
Oct. 16
|
3,241.15
|
Average weekly
|
3,224.4758
|
Average weekly
|
3,244.574
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 1.8363 manat (4.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.7302 manat, which is 2.7 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Oct. 5
|
40.4603
|
Oct. 12
|
43.0732
|
Oct. 6
|
41.3377
|
Oct. 13
|
42.1682
|
Oct. 7
|
39.8664
|
Oct. 14
|
41.0381
|
Oct. 8
|
40.4641
|
Oct. 15
|
41.1345
|
Oct. 9
|
41.1225
|
Oct. 16
|
41.2369
|
Average weekly
|
40.6502
|
Average weekly
|
41.7302
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 40.827 manat (2.7 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,484.1074 manat, which is 0.3 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Oct. 5
|
1,491.988
|
Oct. 12
|
1,509.107
|
Oct. 6
|
1,526.073
|
Oct. 13
|
1,487.36
|
Oct. 7
|
1,468.97
|
Oct. 14
|
1,486.74
|
Oct. 8
|
1,469.47
|
Oct. 15
|
1,469.05
|
Oct. 9
|
1,486.21
|
Oct. 16
|
1,468.28
|
Average weekly
|
1,488.5422
|
Average weekly
|
1,484.1074
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 147.546 manat (3.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,057.6612 manat, which is 1.3 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Oct. 5
|
3,915.075
|
Oct. 12
|
4,163.776
|
Oct. 6
|
4,002.829
|
Oct. 13
|
4,102.21
|
Oct. 7
|
4,011.431
|
Oct. 14
|
3,998
|
Oct. 8
|
4,021.98
|
Oct. 15
|
4,008.09
|
Oct. 9
|
4,071.09
|
Oct. 16
|
4,016.23
|
Average weekly
|
4,004.481
|
Average weekly
|
4,057.6612
---
