Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 37.02 manat (1.1 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,244.574 manat, which is 0.6 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Oct. 5 3,218.338 Oct. 12 3,278.17 Oct. 6 3,250.91 Oct. 13 3,250.71 Oct. 7 3,200.981 Oct. 14 3,221.14 Oct. 8 3,205.81 Oct. 15 3,231.7 Oct. 9 3,246.34 Oct. 16 3,241.15 Average weekly 3,224.4758 Average weekly 3,244.574

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 1.8363 manat (4.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.7302 manat, which is 2.7 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Oct. 5 40.4603 Oct. 12 43.0732 Oct. 6 41.3377 Oct. 13 42.1682 Oct. 7 39.8664 Oct. 14 41.0381 Oct. 8 40.4641 Oct. 15 41.1345 Oct. 9 41.1225 Oct. 16 41.2369 Average weekly 40.6502 Average weekly 41.7302

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 40.827 manat (2.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,484.1074 manat, which is 0.3 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Oct. 5 1,491.988 Oct. 12 1,509.107 Oct. 6 1,526.073 Oct. 13 1,487.36 Oct. 7 1,468.97 Oct. 14 1,486.74 Oct. 8 1,469.47 Oct. 15 1,469.05 Oct. 9 1,486.21 Oct. 16 1,468.28 Average weekly 1,488.5422 Average weekly 1,484.1074

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 147.546 manat (3.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,057.6612 manat, which is 1.3 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Oct. 5 3,915.075 Oct. 12 4,163.776 Oct. 6 4,002.829 Oct. 13 4,102.21 Oct. 7 4,011.431 Oct. 14 3,998 Oct. 8 4,021.98 Oct. 15 4,008.09 Oct. 9 4,071.09 Oct. 16 4,016.23 Average weekly 4,004.481 Average weekly 4,057.6612

