Uzbek Central Bank reveals new exchange rates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar continues to grow against the sum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will operate from October 20.

The dollar continues to rise this week. The American currency rose by 7 soums. From tomorrow, 1 dollar will cost 10, 371 soums.

The euro is also growing. The value of the European currency rose to 12,153 soums, an increase of 101 soums compared to last week.

The Russian ruble also rose. Its cost increased by 1.84 soums and amounted to 133.19 soums.

It is necessary to note that the dollar exchange rate in Uzbekistan has been growing for the twelfth week in a row.

Earlier it was reported that the Central Bank doesn’t the risks of a sharp devaluation of the soum.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva