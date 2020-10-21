MP states need to create Agrarian Bank of Azerbaijan

Finance 21 October 2020 09:33 (UTC+04:00)
MP states need to create Agrarian Bank of Azerbaijan
Latest
Azerbaijan eyes to introduce domestic products to Arab markets Business 09:38
New power plants construction in Azerbaijan to allow export of electricity Oil&Gas 09:34
Oil prices slip as U.S. inventory build stokes fears of supply glut Oil&Gas 09:33
Turkey's furniture and timber exports to Kyrgyzstan down Turkey 09:33
MP states need to create Agrarian Bank of Azerbaijan Finance 09:33
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry gives update on current hostilities Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:31
Strategy for long-term development of Azerbaijan energy sector to be developed until 2050 Oil&Gas 09:31
Foreign investors to invest about $400 million in renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:29
Azerbaijan to put banknotes with updated design into circulation (PHOTO) Finance 09:28
Armenian armed forces shelling Azerbaijani Tartar region Politics 09:25
Express Bank reduces its net profit Finance 09:25
Spain considering curfews to tackle new wave of coronavirus Europe 08:47
Association of Restaurants demands meeting with PM Business 08:15
TOGG partners with Farasis for li-ion battery production in Turkey Business 08:12
Iran exports over $30 billion worth of goods in 6 months Business 08:05
Earthquake reported 386km away from Almaty Kyrgyzstan 08:04
Sarajevo mayor underlines urban cooperation with Tehran Society 07:49
China's 2020 auto production and sales could return to 2019 levels Business 07:18
Amazon extends work from home option till June ICT 06:20
Can Tesla hit 2020 delivery goal? Investors watch for Musk steer Business 05:29
Fiancee of Khashoggi, human rights group sue Saudi crown prince in U.S. Arab World 04:35
Iraqi security forces find 50 bodies in mass grave in Kirkuk Arab World 03:19
5.6 tons of cannabis seized in Morocco Other News 02:21
Ex-Burundi president gets prison term for 1993 killing of victorious election opponent Other News 01:34
DOJ lawsuit unlikely to knock Google from pole position ICT 00:49
Footage of destruction of Armenian Armed Forces' military equipment, manpower published (VİDEO) Politics 20 October 23:51
News spread by Armenian Defense Ministry that military operations being conducted in Khudaferin direction nonsense - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 20 October 23:50
I want my dear people to know that the capture of every village and every height requires great courage - President Aliyev Politics 20 October 23:43
We are saying whatever is possible today, says Azerbaijani president Politics 20 October 23:41
Online election registry available for Georgian citizens residing abroad Georgia 20 October 23:41
We will continue to expel these liars, says Azerbaijani president Politics 20 October 23:38
Armenia must declare before it is too late that it is withdrawing from occupied territories - President Aliyev Politics 20 October 23:34
We are fighting alone and everyone knows that - President Aliyev Politics 20 October 23:30
President Aliyev on destroyed and taken as military boot military equipment of Armenian armed forces Politics 20 October 23:26
Armenian leadership already on their knees, we have shown them place they deserve - Azerbaijani president Politics 20 October 23:25
Azerbaijan conducts military operations on its territory recognized by international community, says President Aliyev Politics 20 October 23:18
Our fist is there not only to smash the enemy’s head. Our fist is a fist of unity - President Aliyev Politics 20 October 23:18
AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week US 20 October 23:16
We are on the threshold of the Great Return - President Aliyev Politics 20 October 23:15
Victorious Azerbaijani Army gaining new victories on battlefield, says Azerbaijani president Politics 20 October 23:10
Professional journalist, Azerbaijan`s and AZERTAC`s friend He Ping appointed as President of Xinhua News Agency Society 20 October 23:06
They simply deceived us and international mediators - President Aliyev Politics 20 October 22:54
Turkey reports 1,894 new COVID-19 cases, 351,413 in total Turkey 20 October 22:46
Int’l conference on 175th anniversary of Abai held in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 20 October 22:05
FLEX Alumni sends letter to attention of US Ambassador in Azerbaijan Politics 20 October 21:40
Azerbaijan Air Defense Units destroy another UAV of Armenian armed forces Politics 20 October 21:25
Senior diplomat: Iran has nothing to hide about Ukrainian plane incident Iran 20 October 21:23
Armenian armed forces units in Gubadli direction destroyed (VİDEO) Politics 20 October 20:34
Azerbaijan's MoD warns about sharing unnofficial information on social media Politics 20 October 19:53
Azerbaijani ombudsman prepares report on Armenia’s shelling of Ganja with ballistic missiles Politics 20 October 19:50
Three new cable cars built in Georgian Bakuriani Construction 20 October 19:34
Azerbaijan destroys Armenian UAV flying in direction of Ganja Politics 20 October 19:34
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office files criminal cases on crimes committed by Armenian troops Politics 20 October 19:18
Azerbaijan's MoD dismisses Armenia's information on Khudaferin Politics 20 October 19:15
Permits for residential construction remain solid overall in Georgia - TBC Research Business 20 October 18:54
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 21 Oil&Gas 20 October 18:32
Azerbaijan's Goranboy, Tartar subjected to artillery, missile fire from Armenia Politics 20 October 18:24
Most of IUCN Red List flora, fauna species on Azerbaijan's occupied lands destroyed Society 20 October 18:10
Azerbaijani ministry predicts growth of electricity production by 2025 Oil&Gas 20 October 18:01
Azerbaijan reveals data on foreign trade turnover for 9M2020 Business 20 October 18:00
Uzbekistan's official reserve assets decrease Finance 20 October 17:59
Georgians arriving home with negative PCR tests not to be placed under mandatory quarantine Transport 20 October 17:58
Georgia returns to third place in international hazelnut market Business 20 October 17:57
Preventive diplomacy is an integral part of Turkmenistan's neutrality - President of Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 20 October 17:57
Islamophobia, Turkophobia – Armenia’s main disease, says Turkish presidential administration Politics 20 October 17:55
Kazakhstan’s pharma company to build nonwoven fabric plant Business 20 October 17:49
Number of restored mines in Iran revealed Business 20 October 17:46
Kazakhstan's medical goods producing capacities to be increased before year-end Business 20 October 17:42
Turkmenistan significantly increases exports of cement products to Kazakhstan Business 20 October 17:41
Italy slows down on import of Turkish furniture Turkey 20 October 17:38
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 20 October 17:35
Azerbaijan confirms 128 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 20 October 17:34
Whole world should see Armenia targeting Azerbaijan's civilians - Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey Politics 20 October 17:27
Uzbekistan to attract carbon credits to create forest plantations Uzbekistan 20 October 17:27
Kazakhstan's imports of furniture, wood from Turkey up within 9M2020 Turkey 20 October 17:23
Baku Stock Exchange places Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry state bonds at auction Finance 20 October 17:15
Iran's Central Bank increases working hours for legal exchange offices as foreign currency rate drops Business 20 October 17:12
Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani people on liberation of several villages of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Zangilan districts and the city of Zangilan Politics 20 October 17:03
Israeli markets' demand for Turkish furniture rises Turkey 20 October 17:01
Review of Georgian exports to China Business 20 October 17:00
Iran`s President reacts to restriction of essential goods and medicine`s supply Society 20 October 17:00
Coronavirus spread reaches alarming state in some Iranian provinces Society 20 October 16:50
Kazakhstan's gov't decides on power plants' modernization methods in Almaty Oil&Gas 20 October 16:47
Iranian Covid-19 vaccine to enter the human testing phase by early December Society 20 October 16:46
The dilemma of pricing of steel products in Iran stock exchange Business 20 October 16:46
Azerbaijani state service to put up state properties for auction Business 20 October 16:44
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling in Iran Finance 20 October 16:44
Azerbaijan increases value of electricity production Oil&Gas 20 October 16:39
Georgian Chestnuts Export plans to open production of chestnut flour Business 20 October 16:36
Iran car makers to offer 153,000 cars by the end of current Iranian year Transport 20 October 16:30
Gasoline and methanol account for main part of Iran’s total export Business 20 October 16:28
2 civilians killed during shelling of Azerbaijan’s Tartar by Armenian armed forces Politics 20 October 16:26
Azerbaijani FM meets with speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly (PHOTO) Politics 20 October 16:20
Iran to reinstated several mines Business 20 October 16:19
Iran's import of Turkish furniture down significantly Turkey 20 October 16:17
Iran to provide free electricity to low consumption users in Tehran Oil&Gas 20 October 16:15
Kazakhstan, Norway trade turnover increases despite COVID-19 Business 20 October 16:12
EPR approves creation of Human Security Trust Fund for Aral Sea region in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 20 October 16:10
Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity to be fully restored soon: Leader of Russian party Politics 20 October 16:08
Azerbaijani banks foreign currency demand disclosed Finance 20 October 16:02
