Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 23 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Oct. 23 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 12.5035 manat or $7.355 (0.38 percent) and amounted to 3,240.625 manat or $1,906.25 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1819 manat or 107 cents (0.43 percent) and amounted to 41.9312 manat ($24.66).

The price of platinum increased by 1.088 manat or 64 cents (0.07 percent) and amounted to 1.511,13 manat (88 cents).

The price of palladium decreased by 21.3435 manat or $12.55 (0.52 percent) and amounted to 4,072.7665 manat ($2,395.745).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 32.198 manat or $18.94 (1 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 41.633 manat or $24.49 (2.8 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 1.9435 manat or $1.14 (4.9 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 298.945 manat or $175.85 (7.9 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 707.9395 manat or $416.435 (28 percent), silver grew by 12.1057 manat or $7.121 (40.6 percent), palladium rose by 1,087.8895 manat or 63 cents (36.4 percent) and platinum decreased by 6.6895 manat or $3.935 (0.4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Oct. 23, 2020 3,240.625 41.9312 1,511.13 4,072.7665 Oct. 22, 2020 3,253.1285 42.1131 1,510.042 4,094.11 Sept. 23, 2020 3,208.427 39.9877 1,469.497 3,773.8215 Oct. 23, 2019 2,532.6855 29.8255 1,517.8195 2,984.877 Change in a day: in man. -12.5035 -0.1819 1.088 -21.3435 in % -0.38 -0.43 0.07 -0.52 Change in a month in man. 32.198 1.9435 41.633 298.945 in % 1 4.9 2.8 7.9 Change in a year in man. 707.9395 12.1057 -6.6895 1,087.8895 in % 28 40.6 -0.4 36.4

