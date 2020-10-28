Iranian currency rates for October 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased compared to October 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,461 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 28 Iranian rial on October 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,748 54,762 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,211 46,324 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,812 4,809 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,572 4,552 1 Danish krone DKK 6,648 6,675 1 Indian rupee INR 569 568 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,411 137,431 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,111 26,074 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,271 40,103 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,839 31,862 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,149 28,106 1 South African rand ZAR 2,594 2,598 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,123 5,189 1 Russian ruble RUB 543 550 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,517 3,521 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,988 29,959 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,895 30,910 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,547 49,538 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,279 2,279 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,390 35,321 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,843 30,832 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,260 6,267 100 Thai baths THB 134,870 134,349 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,083 10,084 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,199 37,256 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,461 49,662 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,781 9,763 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,004 13,027 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,869 2,862 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,347 16,527 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,704 24,704 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,822 86,704 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,064 4,067 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,994

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 333,578 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,187 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 330,273 rials, and the price of $1 is 268,730 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 279,000-282,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 332,000-335,000 rials.