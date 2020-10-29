Iranian currency rates for October 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 6 currencies have increased and 27 have decreased compared to October 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,365 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 29 Iranian rial on October 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,624 54,748 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,180 46,211 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,754 4,812 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,497 4,572 1 Danish krone DKK 6,631 6,648 1 Indian rupee INR 568 569 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,358 137,411 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,183 26,111 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,217 40,271 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,417 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,601 31,839 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,924 28,149 1 South African rand ZAR 2,567 2,594 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,066 5,123 1 Russian ruble RUB 532 543 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,519 3,517 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,666 29,988 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,816 30,895 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,549 49,547 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,279 2,279 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,287 35,390 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,853 30,843 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,259 6,260 100 Thai baths THB 134,480 134,870 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,107 10,083 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,082 37,199 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,237 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,365 49,461 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,714 9,781 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,003 13,004 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,865 2,869 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,025 16,347 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,704 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,775 86,822 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,064 4,064 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,972 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 325,866 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,673 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 327,744 rials, and the price of $1 is 263,348 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 275,000-278,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 325,000-328,000 rials.