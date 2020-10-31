Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.31
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
October 19
|
1.7
|
October 26
|
1.7
|
October 20
|
1.7
|
October 27
|
1.7
|
October 21
|
1.7
|
October 28
|
1.7
|
October 22
|
1.7
|
October 29
|
1.7
|
October 23
|
1.7
|
October 30
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0257 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0017. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0035 manat (0.2 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
October 19
|
1.9899
|
October 26
|
2.0117
|
October 20
|
2.0021
|
October 27
|
2.0103
|
October 21
|
2.0141
|
October 28
|
2.0025
|
October 22
|
2.0137
|
October 29
|
1.9982
|
October 23
|
2.0063
|
October 30
|
1.986
|
Average weekly
|
2.0052
|
Average weekly
|
2.0017
The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0006 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0219. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency declined by 0.0001 manat (0.5 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
October 19
|
0.0218
|
October 26
|
0.0222
|
October 20
|
0.0219
|
October 27
|
0.0222
|
October 21
|
0.022
|
October 28
|
0.022
|
October 22
|
0.022
|
October 29
|
0.0215
|
October 23
|
0.0222
|
October 30
|
0.0216
|
Average weekly
|
0.022
|
Average weekly
|
0.0219
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0087 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2079. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dipped by 0.0076 manat (3.5 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
October 19
|
0.2148
|
October 26
|
0.213
|
October 20
|
0.2157
|
October 27
|
0.2101
|
October 21
|
0.2161
|
October 28
|
0.2075
|
October 22
|
0.2175
|
October 29
|
0.2047
|
October 23
|
0.2136
|
October 30
|
0.2043
|
Average weekly
|
0.2155
|
Average weekly
|
0.2079
