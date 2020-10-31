Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.31

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate October 19 1.7 October 26 1.7 October 20 1.7 October 27 1.7 October 21 1.7 October 28 1.7 October 22 1.7 October 29 1.7 October 23 1.7 October 30 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0257 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0017. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0035 manat (0.2 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate October 19 1.9899 October 26 2.0117 October 20 2.0021 October 27 2.0103 October 21 2.0141 October 28 2.0025 October 22 2.0137 October 29 1.9982 October 23 2.0063 October 30 1.986 Average weekly 2.0052 Average weekly 2.0017

The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0006 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0219. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency declined by 0.0001 manat (0.5 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate October 19 0.0218 October 26 0.0222 October 20 0.0219 October 27 0.0222 October 21 0.022 October 28 0.022 October 22 0.022 October 29 0.0215 October 23 0.0222 October 30 0.0216 Average weekly 0.022 Average weekly 0.0219

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0087 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2079. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dipped by 0.0076 manat (3.5 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate October 19 0.2148 October 26 0.213 October 20 0.2157 October 27 0.2101 October 21 0.2161 October 28 0.2075 October 22 0.2175 October 29 0.2047 October 23 0.2136 October 30 0.2043 Average weekly 0.2155 Average weekly 0.2079

---

