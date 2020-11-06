Gold price in Azerbaijan up
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 6 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 6 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 50.9235 manat or $29.95 (1.57 percent) and amounted to 3,292.441 manat or $1,936.73 per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 154.6915 manat or $90.99 (3.94 percent) and amounted to 4,077.637 manat ($2,398.61).
The price of silver increased by 1.8128 manat or $1.06 (4.43 percent) and amounted to 42.747 manat ($25.14).
The price of platinum increased by 32.283 manat or $18.99 (2.17 percent) and amounted to 1.516,604 manat (89 cents).
In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 41.531 manat or $24.43 (1.3 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 9.469 manat or $5.57 (0.6 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 1.4093 manat or 82 cents (3.4 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 74.8085 manat or $44.005 (1.9 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 766.4875 manat or $450.875 (30.3 percent), silver grew by 12.8749 manat or $7.573 (43.1 percent), palladium rose by 1,061.633 manat or 62 cents (42.9 percent) and platinum decreased by 54.366 manat or $31.98 (3.5 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Nov. 6, 2020
|
3,292.441
|
42.747
|
1,516.604
|
4,077.637
|
Nov. 5, 2020
|
3,241.5175
|
40.9342
|
1,484.321
|
3,922.9455
|
Oct. 6, 2020
|
3,250.91
|
41.3377
|
1,526.073
|
4,002.8285
|
Nov. 6, 2019
|
2,525.9535
|
29.8721
|
1,570.97
|
3,016.004
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
50.9235
|
1.8128
|
32.283
|
154.6915
|
in %
|
1.57
|
4.43
|
2.17
|
3.94
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
41.531
|
1.4093
|
-9.469
|
74.8085
|
in %
|
1.3
|
3.4
|
-0.6
|
1.9
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
766.4875
|
12.8749
|
-54.366
|
1,061.633
|
in %
|
30.3
|
43.1
|
-3.5
|
35.2
---
