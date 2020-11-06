Gold price in Azerbaijan up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 6 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 6 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 50.9235 manat or $29.95 (1.57 percent) and amounted to 3,292.441 manat or $1,936.73 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 154.6915 manat or $90.99 (3.94 percent) and amounted to 4,077.637 manat ($2,398.61).

The price of silver increased by 1.8128 manat or $1.06 (4.43 percent) and amounted to 42.747 manat ($25.14).

The price of platinum increased by 32.283 manat or $18.99 (2.17 percent) and amounted to 1.516,604 manat (89 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 41.531 manat or $24.43 (1.3 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 9.469 manat or $5.57 (0.6 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 1.4093 manat or 82 cents (3.4 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 74.8085 manat or $44.005 (1.9 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 766.4875 manat or $450.875 (30.3 percent), silver grew by 12.8749 manat or $7.573 (43.1 percent), palladium rose by 1,061.633 manat or 62 cents (42.9 percent) and platinum decreased by 54.366 manat or $31.98 (3.5 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Nov. 6, 2020 3,292.441 42.747 1,516.604 4,077.637 Nov. 5, 2020 3,241.5175 40.9342 1,484.321 3,922.9455 Oct. 6, 2020 3,250.91 41.3377 1,526.073 4,002.8285 Nov. 6, 2019 2,525.9535 29.8721 1,570.97 3,016.004 Change in a day: in man. 50.9235 1.8128 32.283 154.6915 in % 1.57 4.43 2.17 3.94 Change in a month in man. 41.531 1.4093 -9.469 74.8085 in % 1.3 3.4 -0.6 1.9 Change in a year in man. 766.4875 12.8749 -54.366 1,061.633 in % 30.3 43.1 -3.5 35.2

