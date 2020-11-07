Iranian currency rates for November 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies have increased and 8 have decreased compared to November 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,854 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 7 Iranian rial on November 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,251 54,450 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,670 46,111 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,860 4,784 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,586 4,511 1 Danish krone DKK 6,693 6,624 1 Indian rupee INR 568 566 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,498 137,206 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,396 26,329 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,637 40,275 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,416 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,156 31,972 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,431 28,145 1 South African rand ZAR 2,695 2,647 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,927 4,975 1 Russian ruble RUB 542 541 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,486 30,108 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,147 30,916 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,534 49,494 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,278 2,277 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,316 35,165 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,647 30,681 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,353 6,314 100 Thai baths THB 137,289 135,306 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,165 10,114 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,438 37,076 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,854 49,313 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,694 9,727 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,360 12,544 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,954 2,891 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,279 16,036 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,141 86,867 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,725 4,034 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,969

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 330,211 rials, and the price of $1 is 284,975 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 320,295 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,204 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 261,000-264,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 305,000-308,000 rials.