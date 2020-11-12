Iranian currency rates for November 12

Finance 12 November 2020 10:24 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for November 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 6 currencies have increased and 29 have decreased compared to November 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,446 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Nov.12

Iranian rial on Nov.11

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,474

55,731

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,848

45,935

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,856

4,881

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,611

4,676

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,641

6,673

1 Indian rupee

INR

565

567

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,270

137,183

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,537

26,430

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,893

39,963

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,417

5,417

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,117

32,254

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,887

28,935

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,686

2,700

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,371

5,127

1 Russian ruble

RUB

545

551

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,523

3,525

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,546

30,710

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,132

31,200

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,540

49,519

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,275

2,277

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

33

33

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,109

35,212

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,873

30,708

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,349

6,368

100 Thai baths

THB

138,752

137,781

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,158

10,188

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,693

37,775

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

49,446

49,675

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,791

9,816

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,767

12,605

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,964

2,989

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

544

545

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,331

16,440

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,569

86,993

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,883

4,062

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 303,324 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,572 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 301,853 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,416 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 265,000-268,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 302,000-305,000 rials.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan to define peacekeepers' deployment sites - Turkish FM Turkey 11:16
PM talks about visit US Secretary of State Pompeo to Georgia Georgia 11:15
COVID-19 crisis may be opportunity to enhance Kazakhstan-Romania co-op Business 11:13
Turkmenistan working on gradual privatization of livestock farms Business 11:13
IFRS Foundation officially allowed introduction of single financial reporting standards in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:09
Transport corridor from Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan to benefit entire region - Turkish FM Turkey 11:07
Turkey, Russia to jointly work in Peacekeeping Center for control of ceasefire in Karabakh - FM Politics 11:06
Bond issue terms significantly eased in Uzbekistan Business 11:05
Iran’s SPGC names gas condensate volumes delivered to companies Oil&Gas 11:05
200 billion boe of new gas resource developments needed to meet demand through to 2040 Oil&Gas 11:02
Georgian National Tourism Administration spends additional funds on renting hotels to arrange quarantine zones Finance 11:00
US sanctions on Iranian oil industry won’t have any impact Oil&Gas 10:54
France lost its objectivity on Karabakh conflict - Turkish FM Politics 10:50
Turkish FM says trilateral ceasefire declaration beneficial to all sides Politics 10:48
Caucasus Auto Import expands market for re-export cars from Georgia Business 10:45
Turkish, UK officials disscuss issues related to Karabakh conflict Turkey 10:43
Consumer lending rates slow down in Kazakhstan Finance 10:35
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 12 Finance 10:25
Turkmenistan implementing digitalization in construction sector Business 10:25
Southern Gas Corridor to make up 30%, 20% and 12% of Bulgarian, Greek and Italian demand Oil&Gas 10:24
Kazakh oil & gas company opens to attract wells overhaul services Tenders 10:24
Iranian currency rates for November 12 Finance 10:24
KBR-SOCAR JV nearing completion at ACE platform Oil&Gas 10:06
Kazakh-Turkish JV opens tender for maintenance of vehicles Tenders 09:55
Iran's Rey TPP boosts its electricity generation Oil&Gas 09:54
Azerbaijan's glass company wins tender for purchase of polyethylene coating Business 09:47
Review of passenger traffic at Georgian airports in October 2020 Transport 09:46
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 12 Uzbekistan 09:45
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 14 Oil&Gas 09:33
Almost 8% of Iranians over age of 15 infected with COVID-19 Society 09:32
Turkmen Finance Ministry to hold another auction for state property sale Finance 09:32
Azerbaijan says legal assessment needed for illegal archaeological excavations in Azykh Cave (PHOTO) Politics 09:31
French authorities must refrain from manipulating well known historical facts - Peter Tase Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:16
Chinese mainland reports one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case Other News 08:44
YouTube back up after worldwide outage Other News 08:05
Kazakhstan adds 587 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:39
Japan PM Suga speaks with Biden, confirms importance of Japan-U.S. ties Other News 07:03
Passenger traffic at Georgian airports down for 10 months of 2020 Transport 07:01
Turkey bans smoking in public areas amid surge of COVID-19 patients Turkey 06:21
British police detain man after car crashes into police station Europe 05:39
US daily coronavirus cases exceed 140,000 US 04:46
Afghanistan may serve as land-bridge to Indian Ocean and Persian Gulf for Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 04:01
Turkey's total COVID-19 patients exceed 400,000 Turkey 03:15
Over 490,000 new cases of COVID-19 recorded worldwide in past day - WHO World 02:28
Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 71 in past day - crisis center Russia 01:43
UN Security Council discussed agreement reached by Armenia, Azerbaijan and RF on Nagorno-Karabakh Politics 00:44
OIC expresses deep concern about condition of historical monuments in and around Nagorno-Karabakh that are integral part of Islamic heritage Politics 00:10
Azerbaijan marks Constitution Day Politics 00:01
France reports 35,879 new COVID-19 cases, well below last week's highs Europe 11 November 23:32
UK reaches grim milestone with more than 50,000 COVID deaths Europe 11 November 22:51
Turkey interested in producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine: Russian Health Ministry Turkey 11 November 22:20
Georgian Business Association asks gov't to extend benefits for businesses Business 11 November 22:18
IMF sets conservative forecast for Georgia's economic growth, says Georgian Economy Minister Business 11 November 22:16
Armenian opposition failed to carry out Pashinyan's resignation Armenia 11 November 22:13
Turkmenistan announces export volume of heavy vacuum gas oil from Seydi Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 11 November 22:10
Number of public transport vehicles supplied with dual fuel for gratis in Iran revealed Oil&Gas 11 November 22:09
Turkey's political and moral support played a huge role in achieving this victory - President Aliyev Politics 11 November 22:06
Special steps will be taken to provide jobs for our servicemen, our heroic and wounded servicemen - President Aliyev Politics 11 November 22:03
Our heroic warriors will always be in my spotlight in the future - President Aliyev Politics 11 November 22:03
Relatives of those killed in the Second Karabakh War will be provided with apartments and houses - President of Azerbaijan Politics 11 November 21:58
Albanian OSCE Chairmanship welcomes hostilities cessation within Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Politics 11 November 21:57
All destroyed houses will be rebuilt at expense of state - President of Azerbaijan Politics 11 November 21:48
New orders and medals will be established in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11 November 21:45
First heroes of this victory are Azerbaijani soldiers and Azerbaijani officers - President Aliyev Politics 11 November 21:42
We will demonstrate military equipment taken as booty - President of Azerbaijan Politics 11 November 21:42
Pashinyan was already on his knees and had already accepted all my conditions - President Aliyev Politics 11 November 21:34
We will take enemy to international courts - President Aliyev Politics 11 November 21:29
Dear former IDPs, you are not IDPs any longer - President of Azerbaijan Politics 11 November 21:25
Restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity is based on just position, int'l law - Pakistani Youth leader Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 November 21:19
Pashinyan, where did you sign this document? - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11 November 21:19
Italy reports first coronavirus case in a dog Europe 11 November 20:46
Turkey’s mission to deploy in Nagorno-Karabakh region within Russia’s concept - Erdogan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 November 19:51
President Aliyev: Second Karabakh War to go down in history as Azerbaijan’s glorious victory Politics 11 November 19:44
All terms of agreement formed on basis of Azerbaijan’s requirements – MP Politics 11 November 19:42
Lending to government institutions in annual circulation decreases in Azerbaijan Finance 11 November 19:38
Azerbaijan reduces exports to US Business 11 November 19:38
Battery recycling plant being built in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11 November 19:37
Research starts on use of tourism potential of liberated Azerbaijan's territories Economy 11 November 19:30
Electronic resources providing services to farmers being improved in Azerbaijan ICT 11 November 19:24
Thailand’s share in Azerbaijan’s total import increases Business 11 November 19:23
France restricts entry for Georgian citizens Transport 11 November 19:21
Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry comments on French FM's statement on declaration to end Karabakh war Politics 11 November 18:40
Bank lending activity increases in Georgia Finance 11 November 18:38
National Bank of Georgia talks about efforts to improve monetary policy Finance 11 November 18:37
Former President and Prime Minister of Albania sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 11 November 18:33
Number of appeals to consulting organizations dynamically increases in Azerbaijan - Azecoconsulting Finance 11 November 18:31
Report on destruction by Armenians of Azerbaijani historical, cultural monuments presented Society 11 November 18:29
Number of public transport vehicles supplied with dual fuel for gratis in Iran revealed Oil&Gas 11 November 18:27
Azerbaijani prosecutor-general provides Amnesty International with facts of Armenian terror Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 November 18:25
Azerbaijan to be among countries showing largest non-OPEC liquids supply declines in 2020 Oil&Gas 11 November 18:23
Kazakhstan's liquids production is forecast to decline in 2021 Oil&Gas 11 November 18:19
Uzbekistan, UAE promote investment co-op in transport, logistics sectors Transport 11 November 18:18
Azerbaijan’s liquids output to drop to 0.68 mb/d in Q4 Oil&Gas 11 November 18:14
Cargo vehicles handling at Kazakhstan's seaports increases year-on-year Transport 11 November 18:13
Pashinyan's schizophrinic statements that "Karabakh is Armenia" doom his people to complete failure Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 November 18:11
EBRD approves loan for production of single-use medical gloves in Uzbekistan Finance 11 November 18:07
Relatively stable earnings from electricity segment to soften negative impact of pandemic in Georgia - S&P Global Business 11 November 18:06
Armenia's atrocities revealed in liberated Azerbaijani territories Politics 11 November 17:57
Production of petroleum, chemical industry products down in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 11 November 17:49
New trees planted in liberated Gargabazar village of Fuzuli (PHOTO) Society 11 November 17:47
All news