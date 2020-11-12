Iranian currency rates for November 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 6 currencies have increased and 29 have decreased compared to November 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,446 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.12 Iranian rial on Nov.11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,474 55,731 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,848 45,935 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,856 4,881 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,611 4,676 1 Danish krone DKK 6,641 6,673 1 Indian rupee INR 565 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,270 137,183 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,537 26,430 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,893 39,963 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,417 5,417 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,117 32,254 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,887 28,935 1 South African rand ZAR 2,686 2,700 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,371 5,127 1 Russian ruble RUB 545 551 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,523 3,525 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,546 30,710 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,132 31,200 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,540 49,519 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,275 2,277 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,109 35,212 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,873 30,708 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,349 6,368 100 Thai baths THB 138,752 137,781 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,158 10,188 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,693 37,775 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,446 49,675 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,791 9,816 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,767 12,605 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,964 2,989 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,331 16,440 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,569 86,993 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,883 4,062 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 303,324 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,572 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 301,853 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,416 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 265,000-268,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 302,000-305,000 rials.