Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $43.79 per barrel last week (from November 9 to November 13), which is $4.04 (10.2 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 16.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $44.77 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.93.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $43.25 per barrel last week, up by $4.01 (10.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $44.23 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.4.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $42.56 per barrel, which is $3.64 (9.4 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $43.55 per barrel, while the minimum - $41.81.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $42.18 per barrel, which is $3.82 (10 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $43.2 per barrel, while the minimum - $41.31.

Oil grade/date Nov. 9, 2020 Nov. 10, 2020 Nov. 11, 2020 Nov. 12, 2020 Nov. 13, 2020 Average price Azeri LT CIF $42.93 $43.32 $44.77 $44.51 $43.41 $43.79 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $42.4 $42.79 $44.23 $43.97 $42.87 $43.25 Urals (EX NOVO) $41,81 $42.19 $43.55 $43.17 $42.07 $42.56 Brent Dated $41.31 $41.72 $43.2 $42.87 $41.79 $42.18

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Nov. 16)