Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $43.79 per barrel last week (from November 9 to November 13), which is $4.04 (10.2 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 16.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $44.77 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.93.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $43.25 per barrel last week, up by $4.01 (10.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $44.23 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.4.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $42.56 per barrel, which is $3.64 (9.4 percent) more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $43.55 per barrel, while the minimum - $41.81.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $42.18 per barrel, which is $3.82 (10 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $43.2 per barrel, while the minimum - $41.31.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Nov. 9, 2020
|
Nov. 10, 2020
|
Nov. 11, 2020
|
Nov. 12, 2020
|
Nov. 13, 2020
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$42.93
|
$43.32
|
$44.77
|
$44.51
|
$43.41
|
$43.79
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$42.4
|
$42.79
|
$44.23
|
$43.97
|
$42.87
|
$43.25
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$41,81
|
$42.19
|
$43.55
|
$43.17
|
$42.07
|
$42.56
|
Brent Dated
|
$41.31
|
$41.72
|
$43.2
|
$42.87
|
$41.79
|
$42.18
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Nov. 16)