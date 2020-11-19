Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses funds bought by banks at foreign exchange auction

Finance 19 November 2020 13:37 (UTC+04:00)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses funds bought by banks at foreign exchange auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) sold $62.8 million to banks at the foreign exchange auction held with the participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) on November 19, 2020, Trend reports citing the country's CBA.

The demand from banks at the auction increased by 0.8 percent compared to the previous indicator and was fully met.

At the end of the auction, the weighted average rate of the manat to the dollar amounted to 1.7 AZN / USD.

The first foreign exchange auction for a long time was held with the participation of SOFAZ on March 10, 2020, during which Azerbaijani banks purchased $323.2 million.

The CBA began to conduct currency auctions through a one-way sale of currency in a competitive environment from mid-January 2017.

In March 2020, the CBA decided to hold extraordinary currency auctions in connection with the increased demand of the population for foreign currency amid the failure of the OPEC+ deal, which led to a sharp drop in oil prices.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@jafarov_zeyni

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan reveals data on foreign currency sold by country's citizens to banks
Uzbekistan reveals data on foreign currency sold by country's citizens to banks
Uzbekistan losing popularity among Turkish job seekers
Uzbekistan losing popularity among Turkish job seekers
State Statistics Committee discloses Tashkent's contribution to Uzbekistan's GDP
State Statistics Committee discloses Tashkent's contribution to Uzbekistan's GDP
Loading Bars
Latest
Kazakhstan reveals data on latest raw cotton harvesting Business 13:55
Azerbaijan reveals oil production data Oil&Gas 13:54
Azerbaijani state company becomes member of European postal association ICT 13:53
Free Trade Agreement between EU and Georgia creates new opportunities Business 13:49
Georgian Global Autoimport replaces Armenian market with Azerbaijani, Ukrainian and Polish Business 13:45
Copper ores and concentrates reclaim first place in list of top export items in Georgia Business 13:41
Natural gas exports worldwide rise by 180,000 cubic meters over ten years Oil&Gas 13:41
Azerbaijani oil price increases Finance 13:38
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses funds bought by banks at foreign exchange auction Finance 13:37
Central Bank of Iran to issue interest-free loans to families Finance 13:36
Azerbaijan unveils share of communication & transport sector's lending in foreign currency Finance 13:28
Marketed gas production of GECF countries up by 600 bcm since 2010 Oil&Gas 13:13
FAO talks objective of series of webinars with Turkmenistan Business 13:08
Uzbekistan reveals data on foreign currency sold by country's citizens to banks Uzbekistan 13:00
AZAL urges passengers to buy tickets for Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route only via its call center Economy 12:59
Future investments into Iran’s Khuzestan Province to increase Finance 12:56
External merchandise trade down in Georgia Business 12:54
Georgia reports 3,697 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 12:48
New petrochemical plant to be launched in Iran Oil&Gas 12:39
Unemployment rate in Georgia increases Business 12:37
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 12:28
Oil prices mixed as surging COVID-19 cases outweigh vaccine optimism Oil&Gas 12:28
Journalists in liberated Fuzuli shown 'Tochka-U' missile wreckage - results of Armenian attacks (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:25
World’s historical natural gas gross production Oil&Gas 12:19
Azerbaijan has low death rate from coronavirus - chief infectologist Society 12:13
Georgia to start tourism recovery in 2021 Tourism 12:11
World’s proven natural gas reserves in GECF estimates Oil&Gas 12:01
Azerbaijan raises lending to industrial, production sectors Finance 11:56
Geostat reveals volume of meat production in Georgia Business 11:54
Implementation of SDGs to help achieve Turkmenistan’s environmental objectives - FAO Business 11:54
Number of farming animals increases in Georgia Business 11:52
Azerbaijani winemakers expanding export geography Business 11:48
Kazakhstan's revenue from transporting passengers by air plummets Business 11:30
Iran's Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company boosts production Oil&Gas 11:29
How gas flaring volume changed in Azerbaijan over last decade? Oil&Gas 11:27
Kazakh citizens buy more real estate in Turkey over 10M2020 Turkey 11:26
Italian Chamber of Deputies adopts resolution about trilateral statement on Karabakh Politics 11:25
Georgia sees decrease in number of flights Transport 11:20
COVID-19 to depress world total primary energy demand by 5-6% Oil&Gas 11:11
Azerbaijan shares video from liberated Jidirduzu plain where Armenian PM used to dance Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:05
Turkmen bank provides long-term loan to private sector Finance 11:04
Azerbaijani servicemen share footage from Azykh Cave (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:04
Uzbekistan losing popularity among Turkish job seekers Turkey 10:49
Low gas prices to incentivize demand growth in medium term – Equinor Oil&Gas 10:48
Kazakhstan's fiscal policy to remain accommodative in 2021 to support post-COVID recovery Finance 10:43
Turkmenistan to reconstruct equestrian complex Construction 10:42
State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan signs tender contract worth over million manat Construction 10:40
Iran reveals data on licensing for establishment of enterprises in North Khorasan Province Finance 10:34
Japan Inc to begin experiments issuing digital yen Other News 10:33
Kazakhstan’s agriculture, manufacturing, sectors maintain positive growth despite COVID-19 Business 10:30
Georgia sees increase in milk prices Business 10:23
State Tax Service of Azerbaijan registers company to develop Karabakh oil and gas field Oil&Gas 10:17
Baku Metro CJSC, GSS.AZ LLC sign tender contract Business 10:11
Azerbaijan's 10M2020 import of leather goods from Turkey declines Turkey 10:10
Turkmenistan sends another container cargo to China via Kazakhstan Transport 10:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov.19 Finance 10:01
French MP сalls on colleagues to be careful in their views over Nagorno Karabakh conflict Politics 10:00
Prices for land plots in Baku surge Business 09:57
Iranian currency rates for November 19 Finance 09:56
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for vehicles overhaul Tenders 09:52
Kazakhstan's gold processing company starts operations at one more deposit Business 09:42
Azerbaijan restores electricity supply to liberated Jabrayil, Hadrut (VIDEO) Society 09:41
Iran announces number of enterprises to be established in Razavi Khorasan Province Finance 09:32
Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina calls President Aliyev Politics 09:16
Azerbaijani, Russian PMs exchange views on trade, economic relations Politics 09:12
Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 08:49
Turkey registers over 4,000 new coronavirus cases as recoveries surpass 360,000 Turkey 08:25
German Development Cooperation has donated new office equipment to the Municipalities of Racha-Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti Georgia 08:00
Number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 123,000 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:41
Dutch’s Stamicarbon ready to pursue new business opportunities in Turkmenistan Business 07:01
Over 536,000 coronavirus cases registered over day globally - WHO World 06:12
Azerbaijan eyes to boost production of greenhouse gourds before end of 2020 Business 05:01
Canada's COVID-19 cases rise to 310,350 Other News 03:40
France's COVID-19-related deaths and cases decreasing Europe 02:22
Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 73 to 8,082 Russia 01:06
Mike Pompeo - Georgia has made progress fighting corruption, developing modern state institutions, and enhancing security Georgia 00:27
ENKA Renewables talks Georgian Namakhvani HPP cascade project Oil&Gas 18 November 23:56
French fries factory to be built in Zhambyl rgn Kazakhstan 18 November 23:40
Scale of destruction in Fuzuli shows how far Armenia is from civilized world - top official (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18 November 23:17
Iran can reach $300b market via EAEU agreement Iran 18 November 23:16
Georgia reports 3,443 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 18 November 22:37
Pandemic leads to uptick in smoking cessation rates in Turkey Turkey 18 November 21:48
Germany hands over to Kyrgyzstan medical equipment for treating COVID-19 patients Kyrgyzstan 18 November 21:31
Iranian President hopes lockdown to lead to refreshment of medical personnel Iran 18 November 21:05
Azerbaijan increases import of chemicals from Turkey Turkey 18 November 21:01
PM: US, Georgia relations never been more dynamic and will continue to flourish Georgia 18 November 20:55
Telephone conversation between the President of Turkmenistan and the Amir of Qatar Turkmenistan 18 November 20:18
Turkey showcases economic and investment potential of liberated lands of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 18 November 19:58
State Statistics Committee discloses Tashkent's contribution to Uzbekistan's GDP Uzbekistan 18 November 19:49
Azerbaijan's income from sale of pharmaceuticals increases Business 18 November 19:44
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan and Belarus greatly improve Business 18 November 19:19
Azerbaijan assesses damage caused by Armenians to villages of Barda district Economy 18 November 19:06
Azerbaijan's total 10M2020 cargo traffic shrinks Transport 18 November 18:37
Another anti-smoking regulation in Georgia Business 18 November 18:29
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 21 Oil&Gas 18 November 18:19
Georgia's revenues from tourism decrease Finance 18 November 18:19
IMF expects deficit in GDP to decline in Georgia Business 18 November 18:17
Turkmenistan and Sweden discuss issues of building potential of bilateral co-op Turkmenistan 18 November 18:13
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan launch eTIR pilot project in framework of Turkic Council Uzbekistan 18 November 18:12
Metallurgical production in Azerbaijan surges Business 18 November 18:06
All news