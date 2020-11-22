Digitalization of services to contribute to insurance market dev't-Azerbaijani association

Finance 22 November 2020 00:19 (UTC+04:00)
Digitalization of services to contribute to insurance market dev't-Azerbaijani association
Iran’s AEOI must implement decision of the Iranian parliament
Iran’s AEOI must implement decision of the Iranian parliament
Iranian government must suspend additional control mechanisms of nuclear deal - Iranian parliament
Iranian government must suspend additional control mechanisms of nuclear deal - Iranian parliament
Iran say it would welcome US returning to nuclear deal
Iran say it would welcome US returning to nuclear deal
Latest
UK's Sunak says he hopes for a Brexit deal but not at any price Europe 01:32
World Bank warns G20 against doing too little to tackle debt problems World 00:51
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 00:19
Digitalization of services to contribute to insurance market dev't-Azerbaijani association Finance 00:19
Number of licenses issued in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province increase Finance 21 November 23:59
Turkish President urges better G20 cooperation amid COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 21 November 23:46
Polling process for second round of parliamentary elections ended in Georgia Georgia 21 November 22:54
Israeli minister sends letter to chairman of Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora Politics 21 November 22:51
Turkey is real factor in this region - Lavrov Turkey 21 November 22:51
UK records another 19,875 coronavirus cases with 341 deaths Europe 21 November 22:39
Land plots to be allocated to Turkmen private producers Business 21 November 22:08
Britain and Canada sign post-Brexit rollover trade deal Europe 21 November 22:03
Positions of Moscow and Baku on restoring peace in Karabakh coincide - Lavrov Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 November 21:30
Uzbekistan cuts steel imports from Turkey Turkey 21 November 21:26
Iranian FM's visit to Azerbaijan postponed Politics 21 November 21:25
Russian and Turkish efforts have stopped military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh - Erdogan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 November 21:24
Not everyone immediately perceived 9 November statement correctly, attempted to interpret it through prism of geopolitical games - Russian FM Politics 21 November 21:16
President Aliyev notes important role played by President of Turkey in strengthening security measures in region Politics 21 November 21:10
Other members of Minsk Group also expressed their positive attitude towards text of statement, albeit with slight delay - President Aliyev Politics 21 November 21:09
Non-performing loans of Georgian banks up Finance 21 November 21:00
Promising new situation has emerged in the region - President of Azerbaijan Politics 21 November 20:51
Azerbaijan growing methanol production Business 21 November 20:50
Peacekeeping forces have already taken up positions that were determined - Russian Minister of Defense Politics 21 November 20:46
Russia and Turkey will participate in measures to observe ceasefire and to exercise control over it - President Aliyev Politics 21 November 20:39
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 22 Oil&Gas 21 November 20:29
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 21 November 20:29
President Ilham Aliyev receives Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (PHOTO) Politics 21 November 20:26
There have been no serious violations of ceasefire since signing of statement - President of Azerbaijan Politics 21 November 20:24
Armenia has extensively used foreign mercenaries - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 21 November 20:22
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 21 November 20:08
Al Jazeera English prepares video coverage from Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 November 19:58
Georgia's import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey increases Business 21 November 19:20
COVID-19 cases in Ukraine top 610,000 Other News 21 November 19:18
During hostilities, Armenian side flagrantly violated all norms of warfare - President Aliyev Politics 21 November 18:58
Provisions of statement being implemented successfully - President Aliyev Politics 21 November 18:56
One killed, 33 injured in gas explosion at cafe in Kazakh capital Kazakhstan 21 November 18:03
Azerbaijan boosts milk production Business 21 November 18:01
Geostat reveals volume of semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel exported from Georgia to Turkey Business 21 November 17:58
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Russian defense minister (PHOTO) Politics 21 November 17:57
Exports of knitwear from Georgia to Turkey down Business 21 November 17:56
Turkmenbashi Oil Refineries extends tender for purchase of spare parts Tenders 21 November 17:56
Iran declares number of people to be employed in Fars Province Finance 21 November 17:55
Demand for Turkish cement on Georgian construction market up Turkey 21 November 17:55
Azerbaijan issues photos from liberated Aghdam city Politics 21 November 17:44
Turkmen sterile dressings company reveals production data Business 21 November 17:24
Azerbaijan confirms 1,374 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 21 November 16:34
Uzbekistan’s foreign exchange significantly increases due to mung bean export Uzbekistan 21 November 16:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 21 November 15:40
Georgia reduces import of medical products from Turkey Business 21 November 15:14
Uzbekistan may become one of few countries to show economic growth in 2020 Finance 21 November 15:00
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange disclosed Business 21 November 15:00
Social Development Fund of IDP of the Republic of Azerbaijan announces tender Tenders 21 November 14:59
Georgia slightly increases steel imports from Turkey Turkey 21 November 14:58
More than 60 prisoners escape Lebanese jail, say security sources Arab World 21 November 14:58
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for November 21 Society 21 November 14:49
Georgia increases import of vehicles from Turkey Business 21 November 14:48
Expert explains benefits of Azerbaijan restoring liberated Aghdam district Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 November 14:38
Gas extraction from Iran's South Pars gas field’s platform begins Oil&Gas 21 November 14:29
Georgia reports 3,824 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 21 November 14:16
Georgia increases export of fats, oils and their fractions of fish or marine mammals to Turkey Business 21 November 14:14
Second round of parliamentary elections ongoing in Georgia Georgia 21 November 14:09
Russia intends to prevent further bloodshed in Karabakh - Russian defense minister Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 November 14:05
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of chemicals Tenders 21 November 14:03
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrives in Baku Politics 21 November 14:03
Creative elite completely ignores destroyed Karabakh mosques - Russia's Spiritual Administration of Muslims Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 November 14:01
Uzbekistan, US agree to launch new format of co-op Business 21 November 13:47
Azerbaijan unveils resuts of ecological monitorings in liberated Gubadly district Society 21 November 13:35
ADB contributing to startup ecosystem dev't in Azerbaijan Finance 21 November 13:04
Iran declares number of enterprises to be established in Semnan Province Finance 21 November 13:02
China slows down imports of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 21 November 13:02
Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported from Georgia to Turkey Business 21 November 13:00
USAID makes proposals to achieve new level of cooperation with Turkmenistan in 2021 Business 21 November 12:57
UNESCO Director General proposes sending mission to Nagorno Karabakh Society 21 November 12:52
Prices on Azerbaijani oil up Finance 21 November 12:20
Rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul, at least three killed Other News 21 November 12:18
Iranian currency rates for November 21 Finance 21 November 12:04
Azerbaijani, UK officials discuss co-op on renewable energy Oil&Gas 21 November 12:02
Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Construction opens tender for equipment dismantling Tenders 21 November 11:54
Turkish Armed Forces to be sent to Karabakh soon - Turkish defense minister Politics 21 November 11:39
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 21 Uzbekistan 21 November 11:19
Azerbaijan to limit sale of polyethylene bags, disposable tableware Society 21 November 11:19
Iran's customs offices follow up on two weeks of COVID-19 lockdown Society 21 November 11:03
No building in normal condition left by Armenians in Aghdam (PHOTOS) Politics 21 November 11:03
Delta, WestJet scrap planned joint venture after U.S. demands US 21 November 10:56
US funding purchase of weapons for Georgian Defense Forces Finance 21 November 10:39
France's pro-Armenian position means support for aggressive policy - Turkish FM Politics 21 November 10:36
Liberation of Aghdam district - huge political victory of Azerbaijan, says Russian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 November 10:30
Demand for Turkish cement in Iran declines Turkey 21 November 10:30
Georgia reveals volume of exported fish Business 21 November 10:29
Members of Turkmen Union of Industries considering obtaining Fitch rating Finance 21 November 10:02
France highlights liberation of Azerbaijan's Aghdam from Armenian occupation (PHOTO) Politics 21 November 09:42
Investment in Iran's freeways to reduce gasoline consumption Oil&Gas 21 November 09:34
Azerbaijani FM talks preservation of historical monuments in Karabakh with French FM Politics 21 November 09:22
Iran, Portugal confer on visa issues under pandemic Iran 21 November 08:38
US President Donald Trump to take part in virtual G20 summit US 21 November 07:42
Kazakhstan sees positive trend in transparency of ecological information Oil&Gas 21 November 07:01
UMEX open to expand direct co-op with Turkmenistan Transport 21 November 05:01
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 620,000 in past day World 21 November 04:07
UN chief urges G20 leaders to act, cooperate before they meet online World 21 November 03:08
Buildings collapse kills 4 as intense rainfall hits Egypt Arab World 21 November 02:00
All news